Chili Bowl Early Entry Deadline Is This Friday!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 7, 2022) With the entry list for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire already cresting the 200 mark, the first deadline for teams to enter is Friday, December 9, 2022.

Currently at $150, after Friday’s deadline, the cost per entry goes to $200.

Entry for the 2023 event can be taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and via email at chilibowlentries@gmail.com. The entry form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453.

If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be added to a qualifying night.

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 9-14, 2023, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Teams will move in on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Some teams pitted near the grandstands overlooking turns three and four will be contacted directly to park Friday night. Practice will be Sunday, January 8, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Groups will run through twice. Weekdays open at 9:00 A.M. with cars on track at 4:00 P.M. for Hot Laps. Saturday opens at 8:00 A.M. with cars on track at 9:00 A.M. (CT). A complete rundown of times can be found at https://www.chilibowl.com/about.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Daily Times and Prices:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Move-In……..…..…..………..……….……..….9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………12:00 pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………7:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…………….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 9, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………9:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Building Opens…………………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……………………………………11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 12, 2023

Building Opens………………………………………………….9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…………………………………..11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 13, 2023

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……………….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 14, 2023

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…… 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer’s For Christ Service…………………………………….8:15 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

All times are subject to change

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.