A SMOKEY RETURN: Chris Madden Aims for 2023 World of Outlaws Late Models Championship

CONCORD, NC – December 8, 2022– Chris Madden has earned multiple accolades throughout his dirt Late Model career. But there are a few feats he’s yet to accomplish.

He’ll have a chance to earn one of those accomplishments in 2023 as the Gray Court, SC driver returns to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series in search of his first championship.

One of the things that enticed him to come back to the Series next season is the schedule.

“They’ve worked on the schedule and got the number of races down and got it to where it interests me to come back on board,” Madden said. “We can hit up multiple money races, and it doesn’t interfere with each other.”

After a 2022 season where he earned 15 victories, including a win at DIRTcar Nationals and four triumphs worth $50,000, he stated he feels it’s his best chance yet to win the Series championship.

“I’ve always been a fan of the outlaw racing, and I want to get a championship before I decide to hang it up, so we’re going to try to make it happen this year,” Madden said. “I feel like we’ve been on top of our game for the past few years, so hopefully, we can just be consistent and get wins and get us a points championship.”

Madden begins his fight for a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship when the season commences on Jan. 19-21 at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.