Over $825,000 Up for Grabs in 2023 for Schaeffer’s Oil Spring and Southern Nationals Competitors!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) As day two of the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show gets underway today, promoter Ray Cook is proud to release the 2023 version of both the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series and Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series schedules. Featuring 26 dates in all, both tours combine to offer drivers more than $825,000 in purse and point money – making this upcoming year the most lucrative in the history of both miniseries. Ray has beefed up the purse structure in certain areas and none of the 26 scheduled events will shell out less than $7,553 to the winner.

“I feel like for a regional tour, we’ve been able to put together a pretty nice package for both our family of tracks and the drivers that race with us,” quoted Cook while attending the PRI trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana. “With the help of our partners and the support from our great track promoters, we’ve been able to add a little to the purses in certain areas and pay no less than $7,553 to win and $500 to start. When we started this thing years ago, a lot of our races were $3,500 to win, but we’ve steadily been trying to raise the bar as much as we can and I’m really excited about both of our series schedules heading into the 2023 season!”

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour will get underway on March 3-4 with a pair of $10,053 to win battles at Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia and Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. From there, the miniseries will make its first-ever appearance at Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama before heading to East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama, Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee, Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee, Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky, Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, Rome Speedway in Rome, Georgia, I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee, Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia, and Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee.

In all, fourteen events will be held at those fourteen different venues in just six weekends from March 3-May 28. Eight races will pay $10,053 to the winner while five Spring Nationals contests will boast a $7,553 payday. The most lucrative show on the slate will once again be the 3rd Annual ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial’ held at the high-banks of Tazewell (TN) Speedway on Saturday evening, April 8, as the single day showdown features a $21,000 top prize out of a $64,000 total purse. The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Champion will once again receive $10,053 for their efforts and each competitor with perfect attendance will receive point money following the series finale at Duck River (TN) Raceway Park on Sunday, May 28.

Aside from a few minor tweaks, the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series schedule mirrors exactly what it looked like last season. The twelve race miniseries will once again be held in only sixteen days from July 14-29. The barnstorming tour will start at Beckley Motor Speedway in Mount Hope, West Virginia before snaking through the Southeast to host events at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee, Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama, Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia, Toccoa Raceway in Toccoa, Georgia, Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia, and Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee.

The series is split up evenly in that six of the Southern Nationals specials will pay $10,053 to win while the other six showdowns will boast a $7,553 paycheck. For the nineteenth straight year of the miniseries existence, the tour will conclude its season at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee on Saturday, July 29. The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Champion will once again receive $10,053 for their efforts and each competitor with perfect attendance will receive point money. A $1,000 check will also be earmarked for the tour’s Rookie of the Year.

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | $7,553 to win

Tuesday, July 18 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 28 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 29 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

$7,553 to win Purse:

$7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

$10,053 to win Purse:

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

$21,000 to win Purse:

$21,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,000, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,400, 9. $1,300, 10. $1,200, 11. $1,150, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000 – – – $64,000 TOTAL

Point Fund for Both Tours:

$10,053, 2. $5,053, 3. $2,553, 4. $2,053, 5. $1,553, & $1,053 to all other perfect attendance drivers.

