More Than $1.7 Million Available in 2023 Between Bonus Program, Points Fund

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 9, 2022) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to increase its benefits for full-time teams in 2023 with an increased points fund and available year-end bonus program, and further enhanced with limited flexibility to participate in non-World of Outlaws events without compromising full time benefits.

The Series will introduce the Exclusivity Bonus program in 2023 – administered like a second points fund, in addition to the $1 million championship points fund – to every contracted full-time driver and team owner, based off their points standing, and contract status, at the end of the season (full breakdown below). The Exclusivity Bonus program replaces the 2022 monthly bonus program.

So now, along with the $200,000 points fund for winning the championship, an additional $150,000 is available to the champion through the bonus program – split between the driver and owner – meaning the championship winning team could earn $350,000 in 2023.

“It’s our goal every year to provide drivers and teams with the best possible payouts in Sprint Car racing, so I’m excited to introduce our enhanced bonus program which would allow them to earn one of the biggest payouts in Sprint Car history at the end of the season,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “We want to make sure we’re providing the teams that support us with the best opportunities to stay healthy and grow in the sport.”

In addition to the available bonus program, contracted full-time World of Outlaws drivers or teams will now be able to race four non-World of Outlaws nights without restrictions as long as they are outside of 48 hours or a 100-mile radius on either side of a scheduled event.

If a driver or team runs five to eight non-World of Outlaws nights, they will lose their eligibility for the Exclusivity Bonus program but will still be able to contend for the championship and receive the points fund at the end of the year.

If a driver or team runs nine or more non-World of Outlaws shows, they will lose all benefits including the points fund and bonus.

“We listened to the drivers and team owners and put together a lucrative program for 2023 we believe will benefit them greatly,” said World of Outlaws Series Director Carlton Reimers. “It is important to us to make sure we support the teams that help us put on The Greatest Show on Dirt every week.”

There was also $25,000 added to the $1 million championship points fund with second-place increasing to $120,000 and third increasing to $80,000.

Championship Points Fund (Split between driver & team) Exclusivity Bonus

(Split between driver & team) Combined Total

(Split between driver & team) 1. $200,000 1. $150,000 1. $350,000 2. $120,000 2. $90,000 2. $210,000 3. $80,000 3. $60,000 3. $140,000 4. $70,000 4. $52,500 4. $122,500 5. $65,000 5. $48,750 5. $113,750 6. $62,500 6. $46,875 6. $109,375 7. $60,000 7. $45,000 7. $105,000 8. $57,500 8. $43,125 8. $100,625 9. $55,000 9. $41,250 9. $96,250 10. $50,000 10. $37,500 10. $87,500 11. $40,000 11. $30,000 11. $70,000 12. $30,000 12. $22,500 12. $52,500 13. $25,000 13. $18,750 13. $43,750 14. $20,000 14. $15,000 14. $35,000 15. $18,000 15. $13,500 15. $31,500 16. $16,000 16. $12,000 16. $28,000 17. $14,000 17. $10,500 17. $24,500 18. $14,000 18. $10,500 18. $24,500 19. $14,000 19. $10,500 19. $24,500 20. $14,000 20. $10,500 20. $24,500 TOTAL: $1,025,000 TOTAL: $768,750 TOTAL: $1,793,750

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will commence their 2023 season at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 9-11, with Saturday’s Feature paying a special $20,000-to-win. For tickets CLICK HERE.

