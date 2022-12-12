USAC’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 Expands To Four-Night Weekend In September 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Dec. 9, 2022) – The Driven2SaveLives BC39 will celebrate its fifth running in 2023 by moving to a new date as a standalone weekend event, Sept. 27-30 at The Dirt Track at IMS, featuring a new format placing the wheel-to-wheel racing of United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in an even bigger spotlight.

Action under the lights will start Wednesday, Sept. 27, continuing every night through the 39-lap BC39 feature race Saturday, Sept. 30.

Event format, ticket information and other event details will be announced in the future.

“The BC39 continues to draw fans and competitors from around the country as it has become one of the most prestigious dirt track races in the United States,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “In 2023, fans will see more racing on more nights, which is great news for everyone who shares the passion for this incredibly competitive series and its talented drivers.

“An expanded schedule also will encourage more people to register for organ donation through the Indiana Donor Network, a cause that was so important to Bryan Clauson and remains a focus of the Clauson family.”

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

“We are excited to see the Driven2SaveLives BC39 return for 2023,” said Tim Clauson, Bryan Clauson’s father. “We are humbled that Roger Penske and Doug Boles see this event worthy of having a dedicated weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Getting to honor Bryan’s memory, as well as share the story of organ and tissue donation at a place so special to Bryan, is simply amazing. Thank you to Roger, Doug and USAC for continuing to grow this event.”

Said Taylor McLean, marketing program specialist for Indiana Donor Network and Bryan Clauson’s sister: “Everyone at Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives is thrilled to see the BC39 return for the fifth year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023. It is an honor to be able to be a part of an event that Bryan would be proud of. We are so excited to continue to give drivers and fans a place to honor Bryan and continue building support for organ donation and transplantation within the racing community through our Driven2SaveLives ambassador program.”

Buddy Kofoid won the Driven2SaveLives BC39 in August en route to his second consecutive USAC National Midget Championship. He outdueled Cannon McIntosh in a cushion-riding thriller.