Lucas Oil Speedway Champions Spotlight: White meets, exceeds expectations on his way to USRA Stock Cars title

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 13, 2022) – Bryan White used to drive over to Lucas Oil Speedway and watch the weekly racing action, dreaming of someday competing on the oval.

Little did the 21-year-old from Lebanon realize that just a few years later, he would do that – and much, more.

White first’s full season as a competitor at Lucas Oil Speedway saw him win two races and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars track championship. As an added bonus, he earned family bragging rights by finishing eight points in front of his dad, Rob White, in the points chase.

“It means a lot,” Bryan White said of what the championship means to him. “I grew up at racetracks and around racing, at Lebanon and Dallas County and went to Lucas a lot when I was able to start driving as a kid. I’ve always wanted to race there. So it means a lot.

“Yeah, I exceeded expectations by far. I just wanted to win a couple of races and get a top-five in points. I didn’t even imagine getting top five in national points.”

Bryan White got his start in racing six years ago in a Pure Stock at Midway Speedway. By the end of the year, he won two features and a track championship. He moved into the Midwest Mod division the next season before the Stock Cars caught his eye a couple of years ago.

White, who also competed regularly at Lebanon Midway Speedway this season, won nine races overall in 2022 to wind up fifth in Medieval USRA national points. Consistency put him over the top at Lucas Oil Speedway, where he piled up eight top-five finishes and 11 top-10s in the fast-growing division.

Bryan’s third-place feature finish on Rempfer Memorial Championship night was enough to take the championship as he finished one spot behind Rob White as Rodney Schweizer won the race.

“I started out strong, winning the first race of the season at Midway and it set the pace for the whole year,” White said. “The key was racing two nights a week and keeping the car going and nothing breaking.

“It’s going to keep getting tougher and tougher,” he said of the Stock Car class. “It’ll eventually be just as tough as the B-Mods, if not tougher.”

Which is why White and his dad are looking for ways to take their games to a higher level in the future. They’re developing a new White Race Cars chassis, which could be ready before the end of next season.

Meanwhile, the Whites will be putting new bodies on their 2022 cars over the winter while freshening everything else underneath.

Meanwhile, Bryan White encourages fans to follow his YouTube page @5thgearracing during the offseason.

Team sponsors include The Butcher Shop out of Camdenton, Garner & Smith Insurance, Garner Construction, Complete Services, Price Enterprises, Volunteer Metal Finishing, Alive Wire Electric, The Burger Basket and Mike Bowman Bail Bonds.”

Lucas Oil Speedway recently announced the 2023 tentative schedule which includes the usual variety of motorsports on the dirt oval, drag-boat track and off-road course. The season begins with an Open Test & Tune on March 18 and the season-opener of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is set for March 25.

For information regarding gift certificates which can be used in various areas of the speedway in 2023, contact Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at

nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.