Stewart & Gamester Aim to Repeat Rumble Midget Wins

VETERANS TONY STEWART AND RUSS GAMESTER AIM TO DEFEND RUMBLE WINS

Potent Duo Has 17 Combined Wins Coming into December 30/31 Event

FORT WAYNE, IN (December 13, 2022) – Tony Stewart and Russ Gamester have confirmed their intentions to defend their 2021 midget wins when the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales rolls into the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum December 30 and 31.

After sweeping the action in 2019 (there was no race in 2020 due to Covid restrictions), Stewart was shut out on the opening night of last year’s competition by Gamester. Failing to transfer through his preliminary heat race, Stewart was running third in the B-Main (a transfer position) when his car developed mechanical issues and he dropped out of the race.

Gamester started on the front row but was unable to take the lead until late 38 of the 50-lap main event and narrowly held off Billy Wease for the win.

On Saturday, Stewart wasted little time getting to the front; having taken the lead on lap 3 and holding it to the checkered flag. Gamester dropped out of the feature in the closing laps with mechanical woes.

For Gamester, it marked his fifth triumph on the 1/6-mile concrete oval in 15 feature starts for a win average of 33%, while Stewart’s 12th win in 22 starts gives him an impressive 54%-win average.

The duo will face another talented field of entrants this year in their attempt to add to their statistics. Among the entrants are former feature winners Wease (5), Justin Peck (3), Mike Fedorcak (1) and Nick Hamilton (1). The Rumble uses a unique formula of pitting National, Regional, Focus and Kenyon midgets into one fold.

Joining the midgets over the busy weekend will be the LiUNA Non-Winged 600 midgets, North Baltimore Custom Cuts Winged 600 midgets, 8 classes of go-karts and 6 classes of Baker Racing Engines quarter midgets, with full racing programs for all of the divisions each night.

Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, and on race-day.

Complete event information may be found at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com