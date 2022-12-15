Sheppard, SRR to Switch to Longhorn Chassis for 2023 Super Late Model Campaign

- Advertisement -

4-Time World of Outlaws Champion Brandon Sheppard to debut his TrueTimber SRR Longhorn Chassis during Wild West Shootout.

NEW BERLIN, IL (December 15, 2022) — Newly-formed Sheppard Riggs Racing (SRR), led by 4-time World of Outlaws Late Model Champion and all-time World of Outlaws Late Model feature winner Brandon Sheppard, will field a stable of Longhorn Chassis during their National and Regional campaigns of 2023.

“We look forward to partnering with Longhorn during the upcoming season. Steve, Matt, Kevin and their team will be hands-on with us as Brandon becomes an integral part of their long-term super late model development program,” said Scott Riggs, Owner of SRR.

In 2012, Sheppard made the switch from Bob Pierce Race Cars to Rocket Chassis of which he would later go on to become the full-time Rocket1 House Car Driver in 2017. Since then, he amassed an incredible list of accolades which include four World of Outlaw Titles, 81 World of Outlaw feature wins, four Dirt Track World Championships, three World Finals wins at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, three Prairie Dirt Classics, a 2019 DLM Dream win at Eldora Speedway and the 2018 USA Nationals title at Cedar Lake Speedway.

“I’m very blessed and appreciative for the opportunity I’ve had in a Rocket Chassis for the past 10 years. When I announced I was coming home to drive back in September, Steve Arpin was one of the very first people that reached out to me to wish me luck and that meant a lot to me being that we were right in the middle of a contested points battle with them.” said Sheppard. “I wanted to focus on closing out the season with Mark before I even thought about 2023. So, after DTWC, we began talking with Steve and Paul about what their vision was for the next 5-10 years, and it seemed like there was a lot of things in line between what I wanted our program to become and theirs. For me as a driver, I still feel like there is plenty of room to grow and the opportunity to work with (Kevin) Rumley and Matt Langston is just one that I couldn’t pass up.”

Coming off a tremendous season for both of their house car programs, Longhorn shared their excitement in putting Brandon in one of their cars for 2023.

“Brandon is super talented on the track, but even more respected off the track for his character and humility,” said Longhorn Managing Partner, Steve Arpin. “His feedback as a championship driver and his work ethic towards understanding what makes our cars better are going to be paramount in keeping us at the forefront of the Super Late Model world. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Brandon and the entire SRR team this upcoming season.”

SRR will debut their new Longhorn Chassis in Vado, New Mexico next month during the annual Wild West Shootout with Sheppard piloting his SRR #B5 and fellow teammate Jack Riggs piloting the #81J, while Jason Riggs will await to debut his SRR Longhorn #81 during Florida Speedweeks.

For more information and updates on Brandon Sheppard and Sheppard Riggs Racing, please visit www.sheppardracing.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter.