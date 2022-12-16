Macon IL Speedway To Host Non-Wing Micro Special In May 2023

HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMacon IL Speedway To Host Non-Wing Micro Special In May 2023

Macon Speedway to host HART for $5,000 to win Cornfield Combat

MACON, Ill. – Macon Speedway will host the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Series presented by EMi, Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27, for an awesome weekend of Outlaw Non-Wing Micro and Jr. Sprint racing at the famed 1/5th mile Bullring!

The event, holding the new name Cornfield Combat, will have two great nights of PureMax HART Series presented by EMi racing, as well as THREE nights of Jr. Sprint racing.

Cornfield Combat will have Outlaw Non-Wing practice, Thursday, May 25, followed by a $500 to win, $75 to start, Friday night show. Then, Saturday, the main event for the weekend, the PureMax HART Series presented by EMi, will be racing another full show, this time for $5,000 to win, and $300 to start.

The HART Jr. Sprint Series races full shows ALL THREE NIGHTS, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday each paying $250 to win. The catch? A $3,000 points fund awaits the best drivers of the week.

More information will be released soon. In the meantime, questions can be sent by email to the HART Series at heartlandautoracingtour@gmail.com or by contacting the HART Facebook page.

The full 2023 Macon Speedway schedule is set for release on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Get ready for awesome micro combat in the cornfield — Cornfield Combat!

