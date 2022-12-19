- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Sunshine Nationals Set To Open 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Season, Jan. 18-21

BARBERVILLE, FL (Dec. 19, 2022) – The new era of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series begins at Volusia Speedway Park during the fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-21.

The three-day event – with a practice session on Thursday, Jan. 18 – will open the 2023 season for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, which will feature the return of Dennis Erb Jr. and Heather Lyne as the look to defend their title, an increase in purse money and one of the most exciting fields in Series history.

Continuing the tradition of being a Late Model Palooza – seeing some of the biggest Late Model fields in the country – Sunshine Nationals will also feature 602 Late Models and the DIRTcar Pro Late Models all three nights.

TICKETS: CLICK HERE

Here’s what you’ll see:

MORE MONEY: Sunshine Nationals will open the 2023 season for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models with a bang, featuring two $8,000-to-win Features between Thursday and Friday night’s races, and then cap off the event with a $20,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

The event boasts a $160,000 purse overall for the World of Outlaws between the three Features, meaning not only will the winner walk away with big money, but drivers throughout the field will also earn solid paydays. This is on top of the quarter of a million dollars added to the overall 2023 championship purse and new Winner Circle program.

NEW & FAMILIAR FACES: The 2023 class for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet. Along with the return of last year’s stars like reigning champion Dennis Erb Jr., Rookie of the Year Tanner English, Max Blair, Ryan Gustin, Gordy Gundaker, Boom Briggs and Brent Larson, the Series will welcome multiple new high-profile names.

Multi-time DIRTcar UMP Modified champion Nick Hoffman will drive the #9 for Tye Twarog and contend for the Rookie of the Year title against Payton Freeman, Todd Cooney and Dustin Walker. And multi-time World of Outlaws winner Chris Madden is bringing his #44 machine back to the Series full-time.

BIG WINS: Sunshine Nationals will set the stage and tone for the 2023 season and did so in a big way in 2022. After four months out of a race car due to battling cancer, Dale McDowell made the most of his return and parked his #17m Late Model in Victory Lane – his 13th World of Outlaws win of his career.

The event also gives the opportunity for 602 and Pro Late Model drivers to share the same stage as the World of Outlaws and become local heroes. Last year, Middleburg, FL’s Mark Whitener became one of those drivers, winning the opening night for the Pro Late Models.

With three nights of racing in 2023, Sunshine Nationals is setting up to be another exciting Late Model Palooza.

EVENT INFO: CLICK HERE