- Advertisement -

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Honors Brian Rickman as ’22 Champion

Announced DIRTcar Affiliation for 2023 Season

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (12/19/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil honored the achievements of their drivers and promoters on Saturday evening at Oaklawn Casino Resort (Hot Springs, Ark.).

However, in true Chris and Jack Sullivan fashion, the party started earlier in the afternoon. Among the festivities was a horse race at Oaklawn’s signature facility, which was named after the COMP Cams Cup. 2022 CCSDS Champion, Brian Rickman presented the race winner with the winning cup.

Next on tap Elvis kicked off the banquet portion of the evening with a complete performance.

With the horse race and the Elvis performance in the rearview mirror, the award’s portion of the banquet commenced, and the main honoree of the evening was the 2022 CCSDS Champion, Brian Rickman. The Columbus, Mississippi racer was saluted for his first-career title with the series.

Along with Rickman, the Top 6 in the final standings were honored, including Kyle Beard, Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, Hunter Rasdon, and Tyler Stevens.

Arkansas’ racer Tyler Stevens was crowned the 2022 Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year.

Hunter Rasdon’s crew chief, Frank O’Neal was saluted as the Crew Chief of the Year, while Magnolia Motor Speedway owner and operator, Johnny Stokes, was presented with The Lifetime Achievement Award for his tireless pursuit of excellent and contributions to the racing community.

CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan revealed that the tour’s 2023 slate will be officially announced in the next few days. While the schedule is still to be revealed, one key aspect was unveiled on Saturday evening.

“We are going to be a part of the DIRTcar sanction for 2023. This will allow us to increase our point’s fund to $25,000 to win with several other bonuses available to our drivers as part of the DIRTcar network,” Chris Sullivan said. “We are very grateful for all the amazing support from our marketing partners. We couldn’t do what we are doing without them in our corner. As a series we couldn’t be more excited for 2023, and we wish everyone the happiest of holidays.”

The 2022 campaign saw 143 racers enter at least one race with 11 different drivers going to Victory Lane in 21 feature events. Three drivers claimed three wins apiece atop the win list with Brian Rickman, Kyle Beard, and Tyler Stevens sharing the accolade.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .