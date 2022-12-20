HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsJustin Grant Named North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the...

Justin Grant Named North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2022! 

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Justin Grant
- Advertisement -

Knoxville, IA, December 19, 2022 – Justin Grant of Ione, California has been named the 2022 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time in his career.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, were Perris Oval Nationals winner and defending USAC champion, Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, nine-time winner CJ Leary of Greenfield, Indiana, Tony Hulman Classic winner Robert Ballou of Rocklin, California, and nine-time winner Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana.

Twelve-time winner Swanson led the group rounding out the top ten, followed by USAC-CRA champ Damion Gardner, Winter Dirt Games winner Emerson Axsom, James Dean Classic winner Kevin Thomas Jr. and two-time Eastern Storm winner Logan Seavey.

The Topp Motorsports #4 team with Justin Grnat at the wheel, earned the 2022 Non-Wing “Team of the Year” Award for the first time.

Kyle Cummins was bestowed the “Wild Card Award” for his exciting non-Wing sprint car performances in 2022 for the second time in four years, while Franklin, Indiana’s Emerson Axsom will receive the 2022 non-Wing sprint car “Rookie of the Year” Award.

Chet Christner the sprint car voice of USAC on Flo Sports will receive the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Media Member of the Year” honor for the first time.

The O’Connor Family, promoters of events at Kokomo Speedway are awarded 2022’s “Promoter of the Year” Award.  Their award will be their sixth in this category.

Joe Devin of DRC Chassis will receive the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the ninth time.

The North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. Awards will be distributed in 2023 at tracks and other locations throughout North America.

2022 Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll Top 20 

 Position. Name, Hometown, Points

  1. Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 1130
  2. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 665
  3. CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 395
  4. Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 334
  5. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 311
  6. Jake Swanson, Hollister, CA, 291
  7. Damion Gardner, Concord, CA, 178
  8. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 160
  9. Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL, 140
  10. Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA, 138
  11. Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 90
  12. Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH, 89
  13. Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, CA, 74
  14. Jadon Rogers, Worthington, IN, 65
  15. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 49
  16. Brody Roa, Buena Park, CA, 31
  17. Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA, 27
  18. Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ, 24
  19. Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, IN, 19

Alex Bright, Collegeville, PA, 18

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Sunshine Nationals Set To Open 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Season, Jan. 18-21

1 MONTH ALERT: Sunshine Nationals Set To Open 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Blake Hahn Named North American 360 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year!” for Second Consecutive Year! 

Knoxville, IA, December 20, 2022 – Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma was voted the...
Florida

Only Two Months Until World of Outlaws Season-Opening DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia

GATOR CHASERS: Volusia's DIRTcar Nationals Less Than Two Months Away 2023 World of Outlaws Campaign...
Dirt Late Model News

Sheppard, SRR to Switch to Longhorn Chassis for 2023 Super Late Model Campaign

4-Time World of Outlaws Champion Brandon Sheppard to debut his TrueTimber SRR Longhorn Chassis...

More like this

Sprint Car & Midget News

Chase McDermand plans full national Midget tour with Xtreme Outlaw in 2023

CHASING DREAMS: Chase McDermand plans full national Midget tour with Xtreme Outlaw in 2023 CONCORD,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Blake Hahn Named North American 360 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year!” for Second Consecutive Year! 

Knoxville, IA, December 20, 2022 – Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma was voted the...
Florida

Only Two Months Until World of Outlaws Season-Opening DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia

GATOR CHASERS: Volusia's DIRTcar Nationals Less Than Two Months Away 2023 World of Outlaws Campaign...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©