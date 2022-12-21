2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Schedule Unveiled

- Advertisement -



Thirteen Races at 12 Venues Highlight Action-Packed Slate

AUSTIN, Texas (December 21, 2022) — The details for the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America schedule have been unveiled. The third year for the mega miniseries will see 13 races at 12 venues in nine states.

The schedule includes 11 races paying $23,023 to win along with a pair of events during the third annual Peach State Classic weekend, which will respectively post a $20,000 top prize as well as a $54,054 winner’s check for the season finale. In total over $961,000 in purse money will be on the line.

The 2023 campaign opens for the second-straight year with a doubleheader at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) and Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19.

A busy month of May finds the miniseries kicking off the second Illinois Speedweeks on Wednesday, May 10 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 11. Notably, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America doubleheader will be followed by a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) doubleheader at Farmer City (Ill.) Speedway and Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on May 12-13.

The next week finds Castrol® FloRacing Night in America action thundering into the Hawkeye State for yet another doubleheader. Back by popular demand on Tuesday, May 16 is Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway followed by the tour’s debut at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway on Wednesday, May 17.

After seeing the miniseries’ scheduled debut at Josh King’s Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) washed away in 2021, the famed, high-speed oval returns to the 2023 schedule with a $23,023-to-win program on Wednesday, May 31.

After the standard summer break spanning June to August, Castrol® FloRacing Night in America fires back up for the home stretch on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with the fourth annual One For The Road at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway.

The month of September is wrapped up with a Wednesday, Sept. 27 visit to Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) as the ¼-mile oval returns to the tour after a one-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, the miniseries invades the Smoky Mountains on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the McCarter family promoted, 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) followed by a Thursday, Oct. 12 visit to Ray Cook’s Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) for the annual Tarheel 53.

For the second-straight year the curtain will drop on the tour with a doubleheader at the Pollard family-owned Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11. The weekend includes a $20,000-to-win opening event followed by a $54,054-to-win finale.

The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America point fund guarantees the champion at least $50,000 with perfect attendance boosting the champion’s take to $75,000. Full point fund details will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America campaign saw 11 features contested with 10 different winners and 219 drivers entering at least one event.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America 2023 Schedule

Tues, April 18: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., April 19: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 10: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., May 11: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., May 16: Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 17: Davenport (Iowa) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 31: Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., Sept. 12: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., Sept. 27: Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., Oct. 10: 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., Oct. 12: Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.): $23,023-to-win/$1,000-to-start

Fri., Nov. 10: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 11: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $54,054-to-win / $1,053-to-start