Trevor Gundaker Set to Steer Millard Family Racing Ride for 2023 Campaign!

(ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI) A day after celebrating his twentieth birthday, Trevor Gundaker is excited to announce today that he will pilot a #14 machine for Millard Family Racing full-time during the rapidly approaching 2023 racing season! Trevor, who drove for the Jefferson City, Missouri-based team in select events last year and recorded a $5,000 winner’s check against a stout Lucas Oil MLRA Series field at Tri-City (IL) Speedway on October 14, will steer a Black Diamond Chassis with a Pro Power Racing Engine between the frame rails for car owner Reid Millard. As his busy schedule allows, Reid will also compete part-time with Gundaker in select Super Late Model specials.

The 2023 campaign for Millard Family Racing will kick off during the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park from January 19-21 before they return to the same Barberville, Florida speedplant from February 13-18 for the 52nd edition of the ‘DIRTcar Nationals.’ From there, the #14 team will sit idle until the Lucas Oil MLRA Series season gets underway on March 31-April 1 at the pristine Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. Trevor will look to get off to a fast start early on the MLRA trail in hopes of following the 24-race tour on a full-time basis.

“I have to thank Reid (Millard) and the entire Millard family for this tremendous opportunity,” exclaimed the young driver known as “T-Rev” earlier today. “While the Millard’s were part of our own program last year and I drove their car a few times late in the season, it will be great to team up with them in 2023 and drive for Reid full-time. He has great equipment and we’re going to try to follow the whole MLRA deal – then pick and choose our schedule from there. It should be a fun year and I can’t wait to get started at Volusia in January and February!”

While the entire sponsor list for Millard Family Racing is still being finalized, Trevor would like to thank Millard Family Chapels, Keyser Manufacturing, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint & Body Shop, McKay NAPA Auto Parts, and Lucas Oil for their continued and unwavering support. Keep up with the latest news and information concerning Trevor Gundaker all year long by visiting www.TrevorGundakerRacing.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com