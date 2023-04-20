WHEATLAND, MO. (April 20, 2023) – Lucas Oil Speedway is excited to announce the Missouri Division of Tourism has signed on as presenting sponsor of this year’s Show-Me 100. The three-day mega event that pays $50,000 to win on Saturday, May 27th will include a pre-race concert with Nashville recording artist/songwriter Lee Newton presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The Missouri Division of Tourism recognizes the Lucas Oil Speedway as another opportunity to reach thousands of visitors to the state of Missouri when they attend the Show-Me 100 on Memorial Day Weekend. Missouri Division of Tourism located in Jefferson City, Mo., showcases Missouri experiences through compelling storytelling to inspire travel, support healthy communities and strengthen the state’s economy all while inviting families to explore the many destinations within the state of Missouri. To learn more visit www.VisitMo.com.

“Race fans know Lucas Oil Speedway is one of the country’s premier dirt tracks, with amenities to make race-day fun for all members of the family,” said Stephen Foutes, director of the Missouri Division of Tourism. “We hope our participation in the Show-Me 100 inspires people to find more fun adventures across the state, which is full of hidden gems like Lucas Oil Speedway.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions will add to the fan experience of the Show-Me 100 with a pre-race concert on Saturday May 27th from Lee Newton. During pre-race ceremonies

Lucas Oil Speedway will honor the Veterans and Military as part of the Memorial Day Weekend as a nation.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. They provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. They help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products.

“Were excited to have Missouri Division of Tourism and Nutrien Ag Solutions as partners for this year’s Show-Me 100. These great partners will add to the fan experience and solidify this event as one of the must attend crown jewel events of the year. We truly appreciate our partners and look forward to having them as guests at the event,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

The fan experience at the Show-Me 100 is magnified by the facility that hosts the Show-Me 100. Lucas Oil Speedway is considered to be one of the nicest motorsports facilities in the country and named the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” for good reason. The Speedway amenities include twenty-one (21) VIP luxury suites, HD Jumbo-Tron screen, stadium style seating, musco sports lighting, a Bose sound system, go-kart track for kids, The Diamond Bar, Track Treasures Gift Shop, huge vendor area and the best track food and concessions with a sit-down restaurant.

Racers and fans also enjoy other amenities including the paved pit areas, car wash stalls and beautiful scenic views in the spiraling wooded campsites with permanent shower facilities overlooking multiple lakes to fish from along with the quarter-mile drag boat lake named “Lake Lucas.” The facility also has an all-purpose built Off Road Track featuring Off Road Racing as well as a host of other regional events that gives fans the ultimate fan experience when visiting Lucas Oil Speedway.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, May 25-27 at Lucas Oil Speedway. The event pays $50,000 to win and is considered one of the crown jewel events of Dirt Late Model racing.

Reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event are on sale to the general public. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Show-Me 100 general admission three-day tickets through Stubwire are $100 for adults, $91 seniors/military and $30 for youth. Those can be found at https://www.stubwire.com/event/31stannuallucasoilshowme100/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28138/

The Show-Me 100 kicks off on May 25th with the 10th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA Owner/Promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, headlining the program. On May 26th it’s the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, in honor of longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991.

Results from the first two nights will help set the lineup for May 27th program and the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds also will be in action each night.

Daily general admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket – $115

Pit Pass $40

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket – $85

Pit Pass $40

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) – $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $90

Pit Pass $45

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

