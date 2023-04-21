National, Regional Points Funds Increase in All DIRTcar Divisions for 2023

CONCORD, NC (April 21, 2023) – For DIRTcar Racing’s 40th anniversary season, drivers in every division will be getting a bigger slice of the cake at season’s end with the biggest national and regional points fund increase in over 20 years.

Through DIRTcar’s eight core divisions, a grand total of over $142,000 has been added between all regions and the national points standings. That’s an increase of over 78 percent from the previous sum, which had stood since 2012.

“DIRTcar’s weekly racers are some of the most hard-working, dedicated people in the country and have long deserved an increase in pay for their efforts throughout the season,” said Brian Carter, DIRTcar Racing CEO. “Growth at the local, regional and national level was just as much a core value 40 years ago when Bob Memmer founded the organization as it is to us today. Strong rewards for drivers’ yearlong racing efforts will not only aid in that mission of growth but keep our longest-standing racers going up-and-down the road in the future as well.”

From Late Models to Sport Compacts, every position in national and regional points has been given a boost in prize money for 2023. Late Model and UMP Modified national standings have been expanded to pay out the top-70 drivers in points – a 20-position elevation from years previous. All other divisions have been expanded by five positions, giving a check to each of the top-25 drivers in the nation at the end of the year.

New for this season – both the Pro Modifieds and Factory Stocks now have established regions for the first time in division history, paying $300 to the winner of both the north and south regions. In addition, three new Late Model regions have been added – one for each of the series that joined DIRTcar in 2023. The Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series, COMP Cams Super Dirt Series and Iron Man Late Model Series will each have their own region, paying $3,000 to the winner and $125 for 10th – the cost of a single DIRTcar Membership.

At the top, the 2023 Late Model and UMP Modified national champions will take home a $25,000 check for their season-long efforts – a $5,000 increase from last year. The final payout spot in every division, both regional and national, has been boosted to cover the cost of yearly DIRTcar Membership for each respective division.

“Increasing our points fund payouts was one of the many things atop our to-do list for DIRTcar’s 40th year in operation,” said Sam Driggers, DIRTcar Director. “It’s one of the several steps we’re taking this year to increase the value of racing under the DIRTcar banner.”

Special pre-season DIRTcar-sanctioned events at various tracks continue now until the end of March, counting a driver’s best finish of each week toward national and regional points standings. The regular season begins the first weekend in April, running through the weekend of DIRTcar Fall Nationals in October.

Find a complete listing of each division’s updated points fund payouts at the links below.

