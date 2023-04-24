Belleville, IL. (4/24/23) Adding excitement and intrigue into the season while visiting familiar running grounds, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will next see action on Saturday, April 29th at I-70 Motorsports Park running in conjunction with the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association in the Rod End Supply Open Wheel Classic.

Previously visiting the re-opened half-mile in 2021, most recently witnessing Wesley Smith earning the first victory at the I-70 since 2008 as well as nine-time league winner Wyatt Burks picking up the feature victory the following night.

Classes scheduled for competition at I-70 Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 29th include the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League battling the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association battling for $2,500 to Win and $400 to Start the feature, as well as the supporting POWRi 305 Sprint Car Series.

Saturday, April 29 | I-70 Motorsports Park Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:00 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Payout for the POWRi WAR Sprint League vs the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association on April 29th will be 1. $2,500, 2. $1,200, 3. $800, 4. $650, 5. $550, 6. $525, 7. $500, 8. $475, 9. $450, 10. $430, 11. $425, 12. $420, 13. $415, 14. $410, 15. $405, 16-22: $400.

Payout for the POWRi 305 Sprint Series for April 29th will be 1. $1,000, 2. $650, 3. $550, 4. $450, 5. $400, 6. $350, 7. $325, 8. $300, 9. $275, 10. $250, 11. $240, 12. $230, 13. $225, 14. $225, 15. $225, 16-22: $200.

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

WAR Sprint League: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803352.

305 Sprint Series: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803360.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://tickets.thefoat.com/I70MotorsportsPark/event-240974/clear_cart-1. Track details for I-70 Motorsports Park including location and facility details can be found online at www.mi70motorsportspark.com | 12773 Outer Road Odessa, MO 64076.

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, and on Facebook at POWRi.