Inside Line Promotions – WINDOM, Minn. (April 24, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports returns to action this weekend at a pair of elbows-up tracks following a dormant weekend.

Rain cancelled a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, last weekend. Next up will be races this Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., and Saturday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

“The track on Friday I’ve only been to once at an ASCS show,” Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel said. “It’s a cool shaped, high-banked 3/8 th mile. It seems to typically race pretty good from what I’ve seen.”

Gravel rallied through a B Main before hustling for a 12th-place result during an ASCS National Tour race at Tri-City Speedway in August 2010.

Gravel has World of Outlaws wins at Tri-State Speedway in 2016 and in 2018.

“Haubstadt is a track we race at every year, but I haven’t won there in a few years,” he said. “It’s a track I’m confident at.

“You have to be aggressive at a lot of tracks and know when to be and when not to be. Haubstadt can get you in trouble if you’re too aggressive, but you can’t be floating. You have to attack the race track.”

Gravel enters the weekend ranked third in the World of Outlaws championship standings – only eight points behind second place and 20 points out of the lead.

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 3 wins, 11 top fives, 14 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 15 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., and Saturday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

