EVANS, Ga. (04/24/23) – Brandon Overton enjoyed a successful and profitable weekend at Talladega Short Track with his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Muscle Factory / Allstar Concrete / Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports/ Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model.

The Georgia racer started things with a $4,000 triumph in World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series prelim action on Friday night, and then added a $50,000 victory on Saturday evening in the Bama Gang 100 finale.

The victory was a major shot in the arm for Overton, who has battled bad luck over the past month.

“We needed this. I wasn’t even gonna come here. You know, it took every ounce of energy for me to pull in this gate,” said Overton, who also picked up $4,000 for his Friday semifeature victory in an event drawing a whopping 62 cars. “So thanks (to) a lot of good friends, my fiancée, you know, they’re keeping us pumped up. Like I said, we really, really needed this, so we’ll take ’em any way we can get ’em.”

On Friday afternoon at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.), Brandon followed up the fastest lap in a massive 62-car field with a flag-to-flag victory in his 20-lap preliminary. He earned $4,000 for his sixth win of the 2023 campaign.

With his win on Friday locking him into the dash on Saturday evening, Overton gained two spots to finish second, which placed him on the front row for the Alabama Gang 100 main event.

Capitalizing on a late-race mishap for front-runner Bobby Pierce, Brandon grabbed the lead on lap 46 and led the final 15 circuits to claim his second win in as many nights and a whopping $50,000 prize.

His 20th– career World of Outlaws victory came ahead of Tanner English, Ryan Gustin, Jonathan Davenport, and Chris Madden.

Full results from the events are available at www.FloSeries.com and www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

Overton now turns his attention to a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) tripleheader in the northeast. Action opens on Friday at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway with a $18,049-to-win event, followed by $15,000-to-win program on Saturday at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway. The weekend draws to a close on Sunday evening at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, where a $10,000 top prize is up for grabs.

Brandon is third in the latest LOLMDS standings.

For more information, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

