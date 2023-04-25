Old No. 1 Speedway and Riverside Intl. Speedway Up Next on April 28-29

CONWAY, Ark. (04/25/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models resume the 2023 season this Friday – Saturday, April 28-29 at Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) and Riverside Intl. Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.). Each event pays $5,000 to win.

Through four events there have been four different winners this season with Logan Martin, Garrett Alberson, Cade Dillard, and Kyle Beard all visiting FloRacing Victory Lane.

With several invaders dropping in on the early season CCSDS action, the battle for the top spot in the points is still in limbo. Cade Dillard is currently the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the standings but is not expected at this weekend’s events. Two-time CCSDS champion Kyle Beard is second in points with 2009 CCSDS Champion, Billy Moyer Jr. in third. Hunter Rasdon, Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, Timothy Culp, Jon Kirby, Clayton Stuckey, Jon Mitchell, Jarret Stuckey, Kylan Garner, Jamie Burford, and Brandon Brzozowski round out the current Top 15 in the series standings.

Jarret Stuckey currently leads the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year standings over Kylan Garner, Jamie Burford, Brandon Brzozowski, and Chance Mann.

The weekend opens on Friday night at Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) with the 2023 edition of the Cow Patty. Modifieds ($1,500-to-win) and Pure Stocks ($500-to-win) join the night’s fun.

Pits open at 4 p.m. CT with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

General admission is 420 with pit admission $35.

On Saturday the action moves to Clayton Allen’s Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.). Sharing the spotlight with the CCSDS Super Late Model contingent will be 305 c.i. Winged Sprint Cars, Mini Sprints, and Stock Cars.

Gates open at 5 p.m. CT with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission is $25 for ages 12-and-up with kids (ages 6-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $35.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is a Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.

For more information on the events, please visit www.OldNo1Speedway.org and www.RiversideInternationalSpeedway.com.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .