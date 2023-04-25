Central Missouri Speedway

April 24, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls are ready to begin their 29th year of operations at the track this Saturday with the Douglas Ray Brockert Memorial 2023 season opener!

Mr. Brockert, a long-time race fan from Higginsville, Missouri, sadly passed away one week after the 2022 CMS race season concluded. Originally from Lexington, Missouri, Mr. Brockert enjoyed a life of work in Lafayette County and enjoyed fishing, movies, television, and bowling. However, he developed a love for racing from watching his late brother, Mike, race at CMS, never missing an opportunity to cheer him on. Mike was an 11-time feature winner at CMS before his own untimely passing.

Douglas left a donation for the four weekly racing series divisions, which he requested “be split evenly between all the weekly drivers.” Douglas had a huge heart and felt sorry for the drivers that would finish in last place or not do well and this is why he wished for the money to go to every driver, not just the winners.

The timeline for Saturday is as follows: Pit Gates open at 4:30, Admission Gates at 5. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 6:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 7, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.

Admissions information for Saturday is as follows: Adult General Admission $15, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $12. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $35.

Weekly racing divisions at CMS includes POWRi sanctioning for all divisions, including weekly events for B-Mods, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. ALL drivers must be registered at the track and must be registered to race with the POWRi sanctioning group. All four weekly racing series divisions will kick off their championship points season this Saturday, along with guest class POWRi Lightning Sprints.

CMS “track registration” for the year is $60. POWRi membership registration for the 2023 season is mandatory in all weekly racing divisions at CMS. Drivers are encouraged to access the CMS website prior to racing for the first time this year and printing out the registration form at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, and clicking on the link titled Rules/Forms, then scrolling down to “Track Registration.”

Drivers also need to complete their POWRi sanctioning prior to racing. This information is easily accessible on the POWRi website at www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909. The link to the paper POWRi Membership Form is: www.powri.com/rules. All POWRi sanctioning and fees are separate from that of CMS. Please utilize the POWRi links as mentioned here to take care of your POWRi fees. Benefits include year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance.

The weekend also includes the first-ever North 13 Pop-Up Flea Market, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the races. Also, during this time, a handful of racers have agreed to display their cars for the Flea Market attendees and race fans to get a first-hand and up-close look at the shiny new cars for the season. The car show takes place near the flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers participating in the car show need to be in place by 9:45 a.m. and access the area from Hwy 13 on the north side of the speedway grounds.

Flea Market vendors are wanted for the market, lots are just $35 for 12 x 20 lots! Call 660.909.1083 or visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and scroll down to the flea market section of the page for additional flea market rules and information.

Car Show Drivers should bring treat candies for the little race fans and dress appropriately to take pictures with families and kids. If drivers have them, hero cards are always popular with the kids as well. Drivers should remain in place until 3 p.m. in the afternoon. Drivers, please ensure your cars are clean for display.

Susan Walls is actively building the list of 2023 sponsors for the season. Business partnerships include Large Screen LED Signboard advertising, along with class sponsorship, track signage, driver sheet sponsors, and event and race night sponsorship. Contact Susan at 816.229.1338 today, no calls after 8 p.m. please.

