Second visit to Tri-City fills July 4 hole; Modifieds added to card at Moberly on June 20

CONCORD, NC (April 25, 2023) – A new points fund distribution has been established for the 38th edition of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals – one that rewards Late Model drivers for their week-to-week commitment to racing as much of The Hell Tour as possible.

Similar to the weekly bonus points funds that Summer Nationals competitors have been accustomed to competing for, the entire 2023 Late Model championship points fund will be distributed part-by-part on a weekly basis. The sum of $125,500 will be paid out in total, awarded to the top-10 finishers in each individual week’s points standings.

Overall points standings through all five weeks will still be kept, and a 2023 DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion will be determined, despite its weekly prize money distribution.

At the end of each week of racing, the top-10 drivers in that week’s points standings will be awarded points fund checks – $10,000 to first place, $5,000 to second, $3,000 for third, and so on according to the scale below.

1 $10,000.00 2 $5,000.00 3 $3,000.00 4 $2,000.00 5 $1,500.00 6 $1,000.00 7 $800.00 8 $700.00 9 $600.00 10 $500.00 Total $25,100.00

Once a week is complete, it’s onto the next. All drivers will start from zero points at the beginning of each week and contest all events scheduled for that week, weather permitting. If weather or any other factors force a postponement/cancelation, DIRTcar officials could potentially adjust the points fund purse for that week, depending on the number of completed events to that point.

To be fully eligible to receive a points fund check in any given week, drivers must have a valid 2023 DIRTcar Membership and attempt to qualify for each race in that week. Drivers will also be required to notify DIRTcar Director Sam Driggers of their plans to compete for points in a particular week no fewer than 10 days prior to the start of that week, which will aid in each host track’s efforts to promote their event in advance.

The Summer Nationals tow money program, implemented at the start of the 2022 season, will also be available for Late Model drivers to take advantage of this year. A $500 check will be cut to drivers with perfect attendance at the end of each week – $500 for every 500 miles traveled without missing a race. At 4,788 total miles traveled over the entire schedule, nine bonus checks equates to a grand total of $4,500 pocketed should a driver attend every race.

NEW RACES

For the second time in tour history, both the Late Models and Modifieds will make a second stop in the same season to Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. An Independence Day special at Tri-City will kick off Week #4 on Tuesday, July 4, paying the standard purses – $5,000-to-win for Late Models, $1,500-to-win for Modifieds. This will be the final TBA-gap to be filled on the 2023 schedule, bringing the Late Models up to a complete 28 races.

Additionally, Modifieds have been added to the program at Moberly Motorsports Park on Tuesday, June 20, making for a new total of 27 Modified races on the 2023 slate. The Modifieds last visited the Missouri half-mile track in 2020, where the event was cut short by rain.

COMBINED 2023 TOUR SCHEDULES (Updated April 25)



Week #1

Wednesday, June 14 | Peoria Speedway| Peoria, IL

Thursday, June 15 | Kankakee Co. Speedway | Kankakee, IL

Friday, June 16 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, June 17 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Sunday, June 18 | Sycamore Speedway | Maple Park, IL (Late Models only)

Week #2

Tuesday, June 20 | Moberly Motorsports Park | Moberly, MO

Wednesday, June 21 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA (Late Models only)

Thursday, June 22 | Spoon River Speedway | Canton, IL

Friday, June 23 | Fayette Co. Speedway | Brownstown, IL

Saturday, June 24 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 25 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL

Week #3

Tuesday, June 27 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Wednesday, June 28 | Adams Co. (IL) Speedway | Quincy, IL

Thursday, June 29 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Friday, June 30 | Paducah Int’l Raceway | Paducah, KY

Saturday, July 1 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 2 | Lake Cumberland Spdwy | Burnside, KY

Week #4

Tuesday, July 4 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Wednesday, July 5 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL

Thursday, July 6 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, July 7 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

Saturday, July 8 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

Sunday, July 9 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

Week #5

Wednesday, July 12 | Shadyhill Speedway | Medaryville, IN

Thursday, July 13| Butler Motor Speedway | Quincy, MI

Friday, July 14 | Hartford Motor Speedway | Hartford, MI

Saturday, July 15 | Oakshade Raceway | Wauseon, OH

Sunday, July 16 | Wayne Co. Speedway | Orrville, OH