(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco heads to the states of Tennessee and Kentucky from April 27-29 for a trio of contests. Up first will be a visit to Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee on Thursday for a $7,553 to win program, while a similar show will then take place on Friday at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky. The triple shot will then conclude in a big way on Saturday at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, as a $10,053 first place prize will be on the line.

At Crossville Speedway on Thursday, April 27, the 604 Crate Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, Sportsman, Super Stock, Front Wheel Drive, and Dwarf classes will join the ground-pounding Super Late Models. Ricky Weiss (’17), Michael Chilton (’18), Donald McIntosh (’19), Dale McDowell (’21), and Carson Ferguson (’22) have won in the five previous series visits to the Crossville, Tennessee facility.

The pit gates will swing open at 3:00pm, the grandstands will open at 4:00pm, the drivers meeting will get underway at 6:30pm, and hot laps will begin at 7:00pm. Admission into the stands and tier parking is $25.00 for adults and $20.00 for seniors. Pit admission for adults is $40.00. Children ages 10 and under will be allowed onto the grounds for FREE.

Crossville Speedway is located at 5434 U.S. 70 North in Crossville, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 931-261-0532 or log onto their official website at www.CrossvilleSpeedway.net.

The Spring Nationals tour will then make their first-ever appearance at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Friday, April 28. Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card will be the Pro Late Models ($1,200 to win), Open Wheel Modifieds ($1,000 to win), FWD Mini Stocks ($500 to win), and Grassroots Hobby Stocks ($500 to win). The gates at the historic Burnside, Kentucky venue will open at 2:00pm, while hot laps are slated to get underway at 7:00pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $30.00, while kids ages 10 and under will be admitted into the stands for FREE. Admission into the pit area will be $45.00. Lake Cumberland Speedway is located at 360 Racetrack Road in Burnside, Kentucky. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 606-341-1228 or log onto their official website at www.LCSpeedway.net.

The tripleheader for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will then wrap up on Saturday, April 29 at Clarksville Speedway, as the tour visits for a third time. Tanner English captured the series win in 2021, while Jadon Frame beat Brian Shirley, Carson Ferguson, Josh Putnam, and Payton Freeman for the victory in 2022. All of the track’s regular weekly classes will join the Super Late Models in action at the Clarksville, Tennessee oval with each of those divisions utilizing hot lap/qualifying together to help speed up the program.

All gates will open at 4:00pm, hot laps will hit the racetrack at 6:00pm, and racing will get underway promptly at 7:30pm. A variety of grandstand ticket options are available including: Adults for $30.00, Military for $28.00, Seniors 65 and Older for $23.00, and Youth Ages 6-10 for $10.00. Pit admission will be $45.00 for adults and only $35.00 for children ages 10 and under.

Clarksville Speedway is located at 1600 Needmore Road in Clarksville, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 931-645-2523 or log onto their official website at www.ClarksvilleSpeedway.com.

Defending Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion Carson Ferguson comes into the tripleheader weekend leading the point standings by only sixteen markers over Ross Bailes. Kenny Collins sits third, Haiden Cowan finds himself in the fourth position, and Caden Mullinax rounds out the top five. There have been four different winners on the tour in five races so far in 2023, as Brandon Overton (Swainsboro Raceway), Wil Herrington (Senoia Raceway), Cory Hedgecock (411 Motor Speedway), Joseph Joiner (Buckshot Speedway), and Brandon Overton (East Alabama Motor Speedway) have all celebrated in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane.

Tire Rule for Crossville Speedway, Lake Cumberland Speedway, & Clarksville Speedway:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier 1350 and 1600, American Racer 48 and 56

Left Rear and Right Rear: Hoosier Spec 1350 and Spec 1600, LM40, CRUSA 21 and CRUSA 55, American Racer 48 and 55/56, Pro 3 (NO HOOSIER RIBS ON REAR)

Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 each night and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for Crossville & Lake Cumberland on April 27-28 (40 Laps):

$7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

Purse for Clarksville Speedway on April 29 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 938 Ross Bailes – 922 Kenny Collins – 884 Haiden Cowan – 876 Caden Mullinax – 777 David McCoy – 755 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706 Brandon Overton – 665 Sam Seawright – 625 Mike Marlar – 613 Cla Knight – 593 Will Roland – 585 Austin Horton – 554 Cory Hedgecock – 461

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com