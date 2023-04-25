BATAVIA, Ohio (April 25, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will trek to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend for three events at three tracks across three states, spanning from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

Each night will include a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and their respective A-Mains.

The weekend will ignite with Georgetown Speedway hosting the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time. The annual Melvin L. Joseph Memorial will include a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, culminating in a 50-lap, $18,049 main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

For the April 28 Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, pit gates open at 4:00PM ET. Grandstand gates unlock at 5:00PM ET with Hot Laps set for 6:30 PM ET. The Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks, and Little Lincolns are also on the racing card. Tickets for the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial can be purchased at the gate on race day.

The historic Georgetown oval was constructed by First State business and auto racing icon Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, hosting its first event in March 1950. Annually, the racing community honors Joseph’s memory with a memorial race at the four-tenths-mile oval. Joseph’s lucky number – 49 – is incorporated into the event each year.

Georgetown Speedway is a half-mile clay oval that produces high speeds and thrilling racing action. The facility has spacious grandstands, ample parking, a large, flat pit area, room for overnight camping and more. Georgetown Speedway is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, De. – a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md. To learn more, visit www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com.

The action shifts to Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday for the annual Conococheague 50. The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will join a strong contingent of regional standouts to tackle the half-mile oval in pursuit of the $15,000 top prize. The Semi Late Models will serve as a support division.

Hagerstown Speedway is located six miles west of Hagerstown, Md. On U.S. Route 40 (Old National Pike). The pit gate will open at 2:00PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 5:00PM ET. Hot laps will begin at 7:00PM ET to kick off the on-track action. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1634/tickets/1313073 or onsite the day of the event. For other information, visit www.hagerstownspeedway.com.

Port Royal Speedway, better known as “The Speed Palace,” will close out the weekend on Sunday, April 30. The Battle in The Borough will be a 40-lap main boasting a $10,000 top prize. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action, the Limited Late Models will be chasing a $1,500 winner’s check.

Port Royal Speedway is a half-mile oval located on the Juniata County Fairgrounds in Port Royal, Pa. The pits will close and be cleared at 2:30PM ET before re-opening at 3:00PM ET. General admission opens at 4:00PM ET with Hot Laps slated for 5:30PM ET. Tickets can be purchased at the gates on race day. To learn more about Port Royal Speedway, visit www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is atop the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings, followed by Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Overton. Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran round out the top five in championship point standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event Purses:

Georgetown Speedway – April 28th

$18,049, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $65,449

Hagerstown Speedway – April 29th

$15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

Port Royal Speedway – April 30th

$10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Georgetown Speedway – April 28th

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Hagerstown Speedway – April 29th

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Port Royal Speedway – April 30th

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.