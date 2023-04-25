WHEATLAND, MO. (April 25, 2023) – Three close points battles will continue on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway as Round 4 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Presented by KCTV-5 in Kansas City takes place.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will headline the action with a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action in 20-lap main events.

In the USRA Modified division, Ryan Middaugh of Fulton took over the points lead after his first feature victory of the season last weekend. Middaugh has a 19-point margin over two-time track champion Robbie Reed of Mexico, with Jason Pursley 40 points behind the leader.

It’s all even in the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars as last week’s feature winner Mason Beck of Urbana and two-time winner Rob White of Lebanon are tied atop the standing. The duo is 51 points clear of third-place William Garner.

Bobby Williams of Hermitage has climbed atop the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod standings after his third top-five finish of the season. Williams is just three points in front of Nevada’s Brice Gotschall.

Justin Wells of Aurora is the only points leader with a bit of a cushion. With two Hermitage Lumber Late Model feature wins already in 2023, Wells is 40 points ahead of Bryon Allison and 45 in front of Joe Walkenhorst. Once again, the Late Model winner will take home $1,000 with heat-race bonus cash ($100, $75, $50, $25 for the top four) also available due to sponsors Wosoba Seed & Trucking, Reed Environmental and Dirt Track Specialist.

Grandstand gates at the dirt track open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Kids Power Wheel races return: During intermission will be the second Kids’ Power Wheel races of the season. For ages 3-through-9, the races will be on the front straightaway with the youngsters navigating a course outlined by orange cones.

The kids can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. Other Kids Power Wheel nights are scheduled for May 13, June 17, July 29 and Aug. 26 when a mini-season-champion will crowned along with the four regular Weekly Racing Series classes.

One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the 24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.

The youngsters can bring their Power Wheels to the Frogs Jr Fan Club sign-in, or drop them off at the pit gate and the Power Wheels will be brought to the front stretch at intermission.

Saturday Dirt Track admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (Includes admission for two adults and up to thre kids ages 6-16) – $35

Pit Pass – $35

Off Road action Friday and Saturday: Off Road racing returns to Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday and Saturday with the MidAmerica Outdoors Series making its first appearance at the Off Road course.

The MAO Championship Truck Series will find Pro Lite trucks in action. The Pro Lites are similar in appearance to the popular Pro 2 Trucks that once entertained fans at Wheatland. This will be the first of four scheduled events for the MAO Truck Championship Series in its debut season.

The MAO Side-by-Side Series has been around since 2000 with most events held at the organization’s home base in Jay, Oklahoma. More than 200 entries are expected with competing divisions the Pro Lite Trucks, Pro Turbo, Pro N/A, Expert Turbo, Expert N/A, Amateur Turbo, Amateur N/A, Vet 40+ Turbo, Vet 40+ N/A, Women’s Turbo, Women’s N/A, Youth 800 N/A, Youth 1000 N/A, 170 Stock, 170 Limited and 170 Modified.

Practice is set for 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday with qualifying action in the afternoon on the Off Road course from 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Round One racing for Youth Limited, Youth Stock, Youth 250 Modified and Pro Lite Trucks is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.

The band Aces Wild will be playing after the event on Friday night at the Off Road grandstands and fans purchasing tickets will have free admission to the live music.

On Saturday, racing tentatively is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with feature races concluding prior to the dirt-track action that evening. Fans purchasing Off Road tickets on Saturday or two-day Off Road admission will have free admission into Saturday night’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program next door on the dirt oval.

For more information on the series, visit MidAmericaOutdoors.com.

Off Road Friday admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $17

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids (ages ages 6-15) – $50

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $45

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $39

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $20

Off Road Saturday admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo (Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids ages 6-15) – $60

(Saturday tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event Saturday night)

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com