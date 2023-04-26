Spoon River Speedway and Lincoln Speedway Castrol FloRacing Night in America Doubleheader Set for May 10-11



AUSTIN, Texas (April 26, 2023) —The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America continues two weeks from today on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 – 11 with the first two rounds of the second annual Illinois Speedweek.

The doubleheader opens at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) on May 10 before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on May 11. Each night features a $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program.

The total Super Late Model purse for each event surpasses the $68,000 mark, including a $23,023-to-win and $1,000-to-start main event payout.

“(Michael) Rigsby and I started putting together the inaugural Illinois Speedweek in January 2022. We hoped for 30 or so cars each night, but it ended up being far bigger than we could’ve ever dreamed. The first night at Spoon River (Speedway) we had 56 cars in the pits, and the next night at Lincoln (Speedway), we had 55 in the pits. In all 71 drivers competed in at least one event… it just blew us away the support we got from racers and fans,” series General Manager, Ben Shelton said.

“After our two events on Wednesday and Thursday this year, Rick Schwallie and the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) will sanction the next two nights at Farmer City (Raceway) and Fairbury Speedway for the first time. It’s going to be a huge week of racing in the Land of Lincoln, and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

With two Castrol® FloRacing Night in America events in the history books, Mike Marlar currently sits atop the early-season standings with Ricky Thornton Jr., Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Larson, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, and Tanner English making up the current Top 10. A driver’s best 10 finishes out of the 13 scheduled events count toward the championship, which posts a $75,000 champion’s check with perfect attendance or a $50,000 check without perfect attendance.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the May 10 and 11 will be as follows:

Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) – May 10, 2023

Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway – May 11, 2023

Front Tires: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: NLMT3, LM30, NLMT4, LM40

*No 29.0 / 92.0 tires allowed on Left Rear or Front Tires at any series event

Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,573

Entry Fee: $100

Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .

Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

On Wednesday, May 10 the pit gate at Spoon River Speedway opens at 10 a.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 2 p.m. The Driver’s Meeting is at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action to follow. The DIRTcar Modified division will compete for $3,000 to win.

General admission grandstand tickets are $40 with pit passes $45.

Action shifts to Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 11, where DIRTcar Modifieds will join the program with a $2,000-to-win event. Advanced grandstand tickets (ages 12-and-over) are $35 or $40 the day of the show. Children’s tickets (ages 11-and-under) are $10. Pit passes (ages 12-and-over) are $45 with children (ages 11-and-under) $20.

The pit gates opens at 3 p.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m., the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m., and hot laps at 6 p.m. with racing action to follow.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.SpoonRiverSpeedway.com and www.LincolnSpeedwayIl.com .

After the two Castrol® FloRacing Night in America events on May 10 – 11, the second annual Illinois Speedweek continues as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctions a $25,000-to-win program on Friday, May 12 at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway before invading Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Saturday, May 13 for a $30,000-to-win event.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.