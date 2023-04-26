Lincoln, IL (April 26, 2023) – The Midget Auto Racing Association returns to action at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL on Friday, April 28. The second round of the 2023 MARA season is slated to see several new drivers make their series debut.

Patrick Bruns took the opening event of the 2023 MARA season at Lincoln Speedway back on April 7 giving him the series point lead with 114 points. Behind him sits Mark McMahill, veteran midget racer Tim Siner, Daltyn England, and Kevin Battefeld rounding out the top five.

Several drivers who were not at the season opener plan to participate in Friday’s event including veteran racers Brian Peterson of Mukwonago, WI, Chris Baue of Beech Grove, IN, and Adam Taylor of Wheatfield, IN. Two rookie drivers also plan to make their series debuts including Miles Doherty of DeWitt, IA, and Michael Hermacinski of Creve Coeur, IL.

Pit gates are set to open at 4 pm, grandstands at 5 pm with hot laps beginning at 6 pm. More information can be found by visiting mararacing.com or the Lincoln Speedway track website at lincolnspeedwayil.com.