BATAVIA, Ohio (April 26, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has again fallen victim to Mother Nature.

Rain is forecast to move into the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday and continue through the weekend, with more than an inch of rain expected in some locations. Track and Series officials agree these conditions make the weekend impractical for all parties.

The $18,049 to win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial at Georgetown Speedway has been rescheduled to Thursday, August 24 – preceding The Rumble by the River at Port Royal Speedway.

Unfortunately, the Conococheague 50 at Hagerstown Speedway will not be made up in 2023. For anyone who purchased advance tickets to the Conococheague 50, refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment.

Sunday’s Battle in the Borough at Port Royal Speedway will also not be made up this season. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Port Royal Speedway on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26. The Rumble by the River includes a pair of $5,000 to win programs on Friday before the culmination in a $50,000 to win finale on Saturday.

The 2023 season will continue Thursday, May 4 when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions converge at Atomic Speedway for The Night the Stars Come Out. From there, teams head south to Ponderosa Speedway for the John Bradshaw Memorial. The 37th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial will close out the weekend on Saturday, May 6 at Florence Speedway.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.