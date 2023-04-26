(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) With a forecast of wet weather throughout the day on Thursday, April 27, tomorrow’s Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series event scheduled for Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee has been canceled. The $7,553 to win program will not be rescheduled. The remainder of the weekend, which will take the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco competitors to Lake Cumberland Speedway and Clarksville Speedway, is still on as scheduled. A $7,553 top prize will be on the line on Friday night at Lake Cumberland, while a $10,053 paycheck will be up for grabs at Clarksville on Saturday evening.

“We hate to cancel the show tomorrow night at Crossville, but the weather forecast looks really bleak and hasn’t improved at all,” quoted series promoter Ray Cook this afternoon. “The series looks forward to returning to Crossville in the future, but no suitable makeup date is available for this year. The rain looks to be out of the Burnside, Kentucky area on Friday morning, so we are hopeful to get our inaugural Lake Cumberland event in the books that night, as well as Clarksville on Saturday where the weather forecast looks beautiful.”

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour will make their first-ever appearance at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Friday, April 28. Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card will be the Pro Late Models ($1,200 to win), Open Wheel Modifieds ($1,000 to win), FWD Mini Stocks ($500 to win), and Grassroots Hobby Stocks ($500 to win). The gates at the historic Burnside, Kentucky venue will open at 2:00pm, while hot laps are slated to get underway at 7:00pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $30.00, while kids ages 10 and under will be admitted into the stands for FREE. Admission into the pit area will be $45.00. Lake Cumberland Speedway is located at 360 Racetrack Road in Burnside, Kentucky. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 606-341-1228 or log onto their official website at www.LCSpeedway.net.

The now doubleheader weekend for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will then wrap up on Saturday, April 29 at Clarksville Speedway, as the tour visits for a third time. Tanner English captured the series win in 2021, while Jadon Frame beat Brian Shirley, Carson Ferguson, Josh Putnam, and Payton Freeman for the victory in 2022. All of the track’s regular weekly classes will join the Super Late Models in action at the Clarksville, Tennessee oval with each of those divisions utilizing hot lap/qualifying together to help speed up the program.

All gates will open at 4:00pm, hot laps will hit the racetrack at 6:00pm, and racing will get underway promptly at 7:30pm. A variety of grandstand ticket options are available including: Adults for $30.00, Military for $28.00, Seniors 65 and Older for $23.00, and Youth Ages 6-10 for $10.00. Pit admission will be $45.00 for adults and only $35.00 for children ages 10 and under.

Clarksville Speedway is located at 1600 Needmore Road in Clarksville, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 931-645-2523 or log onto their official website at www.ClarksvilleSpeedway.com.

Defending Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion Carson Ferguson comes into the weekend leading the point standings by only sixteen markers over Ross Bailes. Kenny Collins sits third, Haiden Cowan finds himself in the fourth position, and Caden Mullinax rounds out the top five. There have been four different winners on the tour in five races so far in 2023, as Brandon Overton (Swainsboro Raceway), Wil Herrington (Senoia Raceway), Cory Hedgecock (411 Motor Speedway), Joseph Joiner (Buckshot Speedway), and Brandon Overton (East Alabama Motor Speedway) have all celebrated in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane.

Tire Rule for Lake Cumberland Speedway:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier 1350 and 1600, American Racer 48 and 56

Left Rear and Right Rear: Hoosier Spec 1350 and Spec 1600, LM40, CRUSA 21 and CRUSA 55, American Racer 48 and 55/56, Pro 3 (NO HOOSIER RIBS ON REAR)

Updated Tire Rule for Clarksville Speedway:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Open

Left Rear and Right Rear: Hoosier Spec 1350 and Spec 1600, NLMT2, LM20, LM40, CRUSA 21 and CRUSA 55, American Racer 48 and 55/56, Pro 3 (NO HOOSIER RIBS ON REAR)

Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 each night and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for Lake Cumberland Speedway on April 28 (40 Laps):

$7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

Purse for Clarksville Speedway on April 29 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 938 Ross Bailes – 922 Kenny Collins – 884 Haiden Cowan – 876 Caden Mullinax – 777 David McCoy – 755 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706 Brandon Overton – 665 Sam Seawright – 625 Mike Marlar – 613 Cla Knight – 593 Will Roland – 585 Austin Horton – 554 Cory Hedgecock – 461

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.