(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is ready to roll this Saturday, April 29, after one week off for frigid temperatures and now flurries. This Saturday’s action features six divisions of racing and $1 hot dogs and $2 beers in the concession areas.

Two special divisions will be visiting Saturday, the first of which is Vintage Racing of Illinois Series. The tour normally makes just one trip to the track each year but two dates have found the 2023-schedule. The series runs at several tracks in the state of Illinois and always puts on a great show with their old school looking race cars.

The second guest division is the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Series, making the first of six visits to the track this year. The race will pay $500 to win and $75 to start. Hayden Harvey, of Warrensburg, IL, was the winner of the POWRi Non-Wing Micro visit on April 15.

Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into their third night of racing. Johnson has claimed a win and a third-place finish in the two events this year. Colby Eller is second in the standings, while Ryan Miller, Donny Koehler, and Brandon Miller complete the top five.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds are back for a second time, after having April 15 off. Highland, IL’s Jacob Steinkoenig is the point leader after claiming the opening night win over new track record holder, Michael Ledford. Jeremy Nichols, Zach Taylor, and Nick Justice round out the current top five.

Zach Taylor, a young racer from Springfield, IL, will look to impress again after winning the April 15 feature in the DIRTcar Pro Mods. Taylor put his car in the top lane and raced to the front of the pack and to the top of the point battle. Chad Ziegler is second in the standings, while Maxx Emerson, Dalton Ewing, and Brian Burns complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Tristin Quinlan leads the points after claiming the April 15 win. Quinlan is followed by Jaekob Durbin, Bridget Fulton, Billy Mason, and John Bright, Jr.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 pm. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT TRACK STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 1 2 2 116 0 2 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 0 2 2 110 6 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 0 1 2 106 10 4 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 0 1 2 98 18 5 9B Brandon Miller Lincoln IL 0 0 2 98 18 6 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 1 1 1 60 56 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 0 1 1 58 58 8 61 Jammie Wilson Hoopeston IL 0 1 1 54 62 9 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 0 1 1 54 62 10 11E Randy Eller Taylorville IL 0 0 1 48 68



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 1 1 1 60 0 2 37L Michael Ledford Pontiac IL 0 1 1 58 2 3 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 0 1 1 56 4 4 8Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 0 1 1 54 6 5 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 0 1 1 52 8 6 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 0 0 1 50 10 7 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 0 0 1 48 12 8 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 0 0 1 46 14 9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 0 0 1 44 16 10 35 Clark Robertson Shelbyville IL 0 0 1 42 18



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 1 2 2 116 0 2 42 Chad Ziegler Oakwood IL 0 2 2 112 4 3 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 0 2 2 106 10 4 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 1 1 2 102 14 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 0 0 2 94 22 6 3J Jonathan Hall Decatur IL 0 0 2 92 24 7 360 John Seets Brighton IL 0 1 1 88 28 8 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 0 1 1 88 28 9 2 Brayden Doyle Ashmore IL 0 0 1 84 32 10 8 Brayden Beiler Blue Mound IL 0 0 0 78 38



DIRTcar Hornets