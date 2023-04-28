(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr., of Carpentersville, Illinois, and his #28 team were busy in the states of Indiana, Tennessee, and Alabama in four straight days of racing action from April 19-22. Things kicked off last Wednesday evening at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana, as the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series presided over a $23,023 to win throwdown. Dennis qualified well and won his heat race in preliminary action prior to rolling off from the outside of the third row in the 50-lap feature event. With passing at a premium, Dennis was able to move up inside of the top five to finish a strong fifth behind only victor Ricky Thornton, Jr., Mike Marlar, Devin Moran, and Hudson O’Neal.

The Dennis Erb Racing team then returned to World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series competition at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee and Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama. Last Thursday night in a $10,000 to win program at 411, Dennis finished eighth in his heat race and fifth in his B-Main before utilizing a series provisional and placing twenty-first in the final rundown of the 40-lapper.

At TST on Friday in the ‘Alabama Gang 100’ prelim, Dennis stopped the clock thirteenth fastest in his group during qualifying prior to advancing up to eleventh in the $4,000 to win feature. With a whopping $50,000 paycheck up for grabs on Saturday in the weekend finale, Dennis wound up third in his heat race, second in his B-Main, and nineteenth in the 60-lap headliner. He currently finds himself tenth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Complete results from each of these races can be found online by clicking on www.floseries.com and www.woolms.com.

A pair of MARS Racing Series duels will greet the team this upcoming weekend, as Dennis is scheduled to compete later tonight, April 28 at Brownstown Bullring in Brownstown, Illinois and on Saturday evening, April 29 at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. A $5,000 top prize will be on the line the next two nights in the Land of Lincoln. You can watch each lap from Brownstown and FALS this weekend on FloRacing or you can learn more about each event at www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com