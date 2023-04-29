Jackson quickly regrouped and shot to the top side of the track and regained the lead on lap three, just before the caution waved for Aaron Marrant who came to a stop at the top of turn one. Jackson quickly jumped back to the point running the extreme top side of the track while Chris Simpson remained committed to the low line. The leaders would become engulfed in lapped traffic during the mid-point of the feature event, with Jackson having just enough to hold Simpson at bay.
Exiting turn four just past halfway, Simpson made contact with Johnathan Huston as he was pulling of the track, nearly bringing an early end to his night. Simpson’s cautious maneuvering of the Huston car earned him the Swift Springs “Move of the Race”.
Just prior to the nights next caution on lap 21, Simpson slipped past Jackson to regain the lead by a slim margin of just .015 seconds. A lap 23 caution quickly followed, all the while Simpson continued to pilot the low line with Jackson living on the edge at the top of the speedway. On lap 25 Jackson caught the wall and ended up retiring, and was relegated to a 16th place finish.
The victory didn’t come easy for Simpson as he had to survive a green white checkered finish to collet the $5,000 pay day. Simpson got the best in the family battle on Friday night as brother Chad came home in second to retain the Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler. Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the year contender Tyler Stevens came from twelfth and grabbed his first podium finish of the year with a third-place finish. Daniel Hilsabeck and Logan Martin rounded out the top five.
“I was good down on that bottom, but they kept pushing the tires out during the caution,” noted Chris Simpson. “One time they would and one lap they wouldn’t. I just kind of had to get up top in three and four and let it eat. He moved me down at the end, but I didn’t want to leave that top, I was getting a hell of a run off of there.”
“I thought it was over when that lapped car pulled in and I got into the back of him and messed that fender up. One and two I felt good all night, three and four just kept getting slicker and slicker and slicker. I’ve never been here before so hats off to those guys, it probably the raciest track we’ve been on this year.”
Chad Simpson captured his third podium finish of the year and noted of his run, “the car just didn’t fire off real well for me, we just weren’t that good out of the box but it kind of came to us late in the race. Hats off to Chris, he had a great car and was definitely the car to beat tonight.”
Steven’s 3rd place run was good for his 3rd Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the Race Award. “Man, we’ve had good speed, we’ve just had bad luck,” said Stevens. “We’re finally getting dialed in here and having fun running with you guys (MLRA) and looking forward to tomorrow night for sure. We went a little conservative on tire on how we cut it and we were good on the long run, but when we had that late race caution, I knew we’d be in trouble taking off. All-in-all our car was good, and nothings tore up so we will regroup and try again tomorrow.”
Lucas Oil MLRA action continues on Saturday night April 29th, with the final night of the 3rd Annual “Battle at the Beach” at the Lake Ozark Speedway. The stakes on the weekend finale will jump to $7,000 to win and pay $700 to start the feature event.
34 entries
SUPER LATE MODELS
A Feature Cedar Creek Beef Jky (50 Laps): 1. 32S-Chris Simpson[3]; 2. 25-Chad Simpson[2]; 3. 2-Tyler Stevens[12]; 4. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[11]; 5. 36-Logan Martin[14]; 6. 15-Justin Duty[16]; 7. 45-Cole Wells[19]; 8. 11H-Jeff Herzog[13]; 9. 7D-Dusty Leonard[21]; 10. 22H-Dustin Hodges[24]; 11. 31H-Cole Henson[18]; 12. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[17]; 13. 96-Dalton Imhoff[22]; 14. (DNF) 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 15. (DNF) 8-Dillon McCowan[8]; 16. (DNF) 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[1]; 17. (DNF) 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 18. (DNF) 29D-Spencer Diercks[5]; 19. (DNF) 50-Kayden Clatt[26]; 20. (DNF) 15L-Payton Looney[7]; 21. (DNF) 42-Johnathan Huston[20]; 22. (DNF) 1ST-Justin Reed[10]; 23. (DNF) 3W-Brennon Willard[25]; 24. (DNF) 49T-Jake Timm[9]; 25. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Marrant[15]; 26. (DNF) 78S-Steve Stultz[23]
B Feature 1 FOX Shocks (10 Laps): 1. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[1]; 2. 45-Cole Wells[3]; 3. 7D-Dusty Leonard[2]; 4. 22H-Dustin Hodges[4]; 5. 3W-Brennon Willard[6]; 6. 14W-Dustin Walker[9]; 7. 51-Larry Ferris[5]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[7]; 9. (DNF) 16-Rusty Griffaw[8]
B Feature 2 Sunoco (10 Laps): 1. 31H-Cole Henson[1]; 2. 42-Johnathan Huston[4]; 3. 96-Dalton Imhoff[2]; 4. 50-Kayden Clatt[3]; 5. 78S-Steve Stultz[9]; 6. 42L-Lane Ehlert[6]; 7. 23-Chad Walter[8]; 8. 3K-Richard Kimberling[5]; 9. (DNS) 65-Jon Binning
Heat 1 Xceldyne (8 Laps): 1. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[1]; 2. 29D-Spencer Diercks[4]; 3. 49T-Jake Timm[3]; 4. 11H-Jeff Herzog[2]; 5. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[6]; 6. 45-Cole Wells[5]; 7. 51-Larry Ferris[8]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard[9]; 9. 14W-Dustin Walker[7]
Heat 2 Swift Springs (8 Laps): 1. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 2. 15L-Payton Looney[4]; 3. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[2]; 4. 1X-Aaron Marrant[6]; 5. 7D-Dusty Leonard[3]; 6. 22H-Dustin Hodges[5]; 7. 3W-Brennon Willard[8]; 8. 16-Rusty Griffaw[7]
Heat 3 PEM (8 Laps): 1. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer[2]; 3. 1ST-Justin Reed[4]; 4. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 5. 31H-Cole Henson[5]; 6. 50-Kayden Clatt[6]; 7. 3K-Richard Kimberling[8]; 8. 65-Jon Binning[7]; 9. (DNS) 78S-Steve Stultz
Heat 4 MD3 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan[2]; 3. 2-Tyler Stevens[3]; 4. 15-Justin Duty[6]; 5. 96-Dalton Imhoff[4]; 6. 42-Johnathan Huston[5]; 7. 42L-Lane Ehlert[7]; 8. 23-Chad Walter[8]
My Race Pass Group A Qualifying: 1. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:13.798[1]; 2. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:13.801[6]; 3. 11H-Jeff Herzog, 00:13.805[2]; 4. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:13.919[3]; 5. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:13.949[11]; 6. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 00:13.953[4]; 7. 29D-Spencer Diercks, 00:13.968[7]; 8. 15L-Payton Looney, 00:14.015[17]; 9. 45-Cole Wells, 00:14.060[5]; 10. 22H-Dustin Hodges, 00:14.099[8]; 11. 14G-Trevor Gundaker, 00:14.159[15]; 12. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:14.228[10]; 13. 14W-Dustin Walker, 00:14.433[9]; 14. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 00:14.449[13]; 15. 51-Larry Ferris, 00:14.458[12]; 16. 3W-Brennon Willard, 00:14.504[14]; 17. 14M-Reid Millard, 00:15.033[16]
My Race Pass Group B Qualifying: 1. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:14.144[11]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.181[3]; 3. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:14.231[9]; 4. 8-Dillon McCowan, 00:14.287[14]; 5. 36-Logan Martin, 00:14.356[5]; 6. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:14.454[12]; 7. 1ST-Justin Reed, 00:14.498[4]; 8. 96-Dalton Imhoff, 00:14.552[6]; 9. 31H-Cole Henson, 00:14.613[2]; 10. 42-Johnathan Huston, 00:14.641[13]; 11. 50-Kayden Clatt, 00:14.650[1]; 12. 15-Justin Duty, 00:14.757[10]; 13. 65-Jon Binning, 00:14.900[7]; 14. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 00:14.987[8]; 15. 3K-Richard Kimberling, 00:15.591[17]; 16. 23-Chad Walter, 00:15.871[15]; 17. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:19.669[16]
Hot Laps 1: 1. 29D-Spencer Diercks, 00:14.845[7]; 2. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:14.944[1]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges, 00:15.017[8]; 4. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 00:15.079[4]; 5. 14W-Dustin Walker, 00:15.296[9]; 6. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:15.365[3]; 7. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:15.433[6]; 8. 11H-Jeff Herzog, 00:15.433[2]; 9. 45-Cole Wells, 00:15.433[5]
Hot Laps 2: 1. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:14.394[2]; 2. 15L-Payton Looney, 00:14.438[8]; 3. 14G-Trevor Gundaker, 00:14.648[6]; 4. 3W-Brennon Willard, 00:14.773[5]; 5. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:14.976[1]; 6. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 00:15.079[4]; 7. 51-Larry Ferris, 00:15.355[3]; 8. 14M-Reid Millard, 00:15.380[7]; 9. 50-Kayden Clatt, 00:15.380[9]
Hot Laps 3: 1. 1ST-Justin Reed, 00:14.206[3]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:14.245[8]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.266[2]; 4. 36-Logan Martin, 00:14.645[4]; 5. 96-Dalton Imhoff, 00:14.720[5]; 6. 65-Jon Binning, 00:14.843[6]; 7. 50-Kayden Clatt, 00:14.871; 8. 31H-Cole Henson, 00:15.080[1]; 9. 42L-Lane Ehlert, 00:15.293[7]
Hot Laps 4: 1. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:13.673[2]; 2. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:14.138[3]; 3. 15-Justin Duty, 00:14.336[1]; 4. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:14.530[7]; 5. 42-Johnathan Huston, 00:14.632[4]; 6. 8-Dillon McCowan, 00:15.142[5]; 7. 23-Chad Walter, 00:15.497[6]; 8. 3K-Richard Kimberling, 00:16.564[8]
STUFF HAVEN STORAGE POWRI MIDWEST MOD
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 19-Tanner Kade[2]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[1]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[5]; 4. 17R-Earl Roark[4]; 5. (DNF) 7G-Andrew Hodges[3]; 6. (DNF) 87-Aaron Odell[7]; 7. (DNF) 83R-Ryan Smythe[8]; 8. (DQ) 66-Zackary Martin[6]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7G-Andrew Hodges[1]; 2. 19-Tanner Kade[4]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[2]; 4. (DNF) 83R-Ryan Smythe[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Pete Richardson[4]; 2. 17R-Earl Roark[1]; 3. 66-Zackary Martin[2]; 4. 87-Aaron Odell[3]
SUPERIOR STEERING WHEEL POWRI SUPER STOCK
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 2. 19J-Derek Henson[1]; 3. 164-Michael Muskrat[2]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[5]; 5. 21-Jared Lamke[8]; 6. 5F-Trevor Ford[3]; 7. 7D-Darek Wiss[6]; 8. 28-Shane Gillmore[7]; 9. 83-Dusty See[9]; 10. (DNF) 72B-Jimmy Burrus[12]; 11. (DNF) 4-Branden Bise[11]; 12. (DNS) 05-Dale Berry
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5F-Trevor Ford[3]; 2. 164-Michael Muskrat[6]; 3. 21-Jared Lamke[1]; 4. 28-Shane Gillmore[5]; 5. 83-Dusty See[2]; 6. (DNF) 4-Branden Bise[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19J-Derek Henson[4]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[5]; 3. 7D-Darek Wiss[3]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[6]; 5. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry[1]; 6. (DNF) 72B-Jimmy Burrus[2]
AMERICAN POWDER COATING POWRI B-MOD
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[3]; 2. 17-Mike Striegel[4]; 3. 7G-Gabe Hodges[6]; 4. 574-Adam Hall[1]; 5. 94-Tyler Potter[2]; 6. 10P-Dayton Pursley[14]; 7. 5E-Jacob Ebert[8]; 8. 14J-Jacob Hodges[11]; 9. 17C-Henry Chambers[5]; 10. 6-Jay Flinn[7]; 11. 25-Clayton Schroer[10]; 12. 12-Parker Smith[17]; 13. 15H-Jeremy Hazel[13]; 14. 25C-Matthew Clark[18]; 15. 5C-Brian Cook[12]; 16. 07S-Shaun Davis[16]; 17. (DNF) 5-Reece Solander[9]; 18. (DNF) 7C-Derek Cook[15]; 19. (DNF) 25H-Galen Hassler[21]; 20. (DNF) 42C-Casey Thomas[20]; 21. (DNS) 17L-Chris Leathers
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[2]; 2. 5E-Jacob Ebert[1]; 3. 14J-Jacob Hodges[3]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[6]; 5. 10P-Dayton Pursley[5]; 6. 12-Parker Smith[4]; 7. 25C-Matthew Clark[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 574-Adam Hall[4]; 2. 6-Jay Flinn[2]; 3. 17C-Henry Chambers[6]; 4. 15H-Jeremy Hazel[3]; 5. 5C-Brian Cook[7]; 6. 07S-Shaun Davis[5]; 7. (DNF) 25H-Galen Hassler[1]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7G-Gabe Hodges[1]; 2. 17-Mike Striegel[4]; 3. 94-Tyler Potter[7]; 4. 25-Clayton Schroer[6]; 5. 7C-Derek Cook[5]; 6. (DNF) 17L-Chris Leathers[2]; 7. (DNF) 42C-Casey Thomas[3]