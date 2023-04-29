Action Continues at Riverside Intl. Speedway on Saturday, April 29

HARRISBURG, Ark. (04/28/23) – California native and Modified star, Ethan Dotson busted through for his first-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models victory on Friday night at Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.).

The triumph was worth $5,000.

Dotson overtook fellow-front-row starter and NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Timothy Culp as the 40-lap feature came to green. The Bakersfield, Cal. Racer led the first 11 circuits before third-starting Kyle Beard took control on the 12 circuit.

Beard’s time at the point would be short-live however, as a flat tire during a lap 14 caution forced the two-time series champion pitside for a fresh left-rear tire as Dotson inherited the top spot.

Over the remainder of the event Dotson maintained the lead. He crossed the finish line 1.719 seconds ahead of Culp with Hunter Rasdon, Morgan Bagley, and Billy Moyer completing the Top-5 finishers.

Not only was the victory Dotson’s first with CCSDS, but it was also his first Super Late Model win.

Jon Mitchell climbed 10 spots in the finale to finish 11th, which earned him the MD3 Hard Charger Award

On Saturday the action moves to Clayton Allen’s Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.). Sharing the spotlight with the CCSDS Super Late Model contingent will be 305 c.i. Winged Sprint Cars, Mini Sprints, and Stock Cars.

Gates open at 5 p.m. CT with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission is $25 for ages 12-and-up with kids (ages 6-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $35.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is a Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.

For more information on the event, please visit www.RiversideInternationalSpeedway.com.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 28, 2023

Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.)

Feature Results

1)Ethan Dotson 2)Timothy Culp 3)Hunter Rasdon 4)Morgan Bagley 5)Billy Moyer 6)Kylan Garner 7)Brett Frazier 8)Neil Baggett 9)Jamie Burford 10)Rick Rickman 11)Jon Mitchell 12)Billy Moyer Jr. 13)Kyle Beard 14)Austin Rettig 15)B.J. Robinson 16)Jon Kirby 17)Steven Crocker 18)Brian Rickman 19)Jarret Stuckey 20)Joe Sheddan 21)Chris Hawkins 22)Chance Mann 23)Clayton Stuckey 24)Matt Cooper 25)Brian Woodard 26)Josh Putnam

DNS: Chris Jones, Keith Lawson, Ronnie Cooper, Joe Sanders, J.C. Waller, Bobby Allen, Brandon Carpenter, David Payne, Henry Gustavus Jr., Lynn Irwin, Dean Carpenter, Jason Milam, Chris Hawkins, Chance Mann

Entries: 38

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group A & Overall: Timothy Culp (14.855 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group B: Hunter Rasdon (14.917 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Ethan Dotson

Weiland Metal Services Race #4 Winner: Kylan Garner

B-Main Winners: Jon Kirby, Jarret Stuckey

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Jon Mitchell (21st-11th)

Hyperco Hot Lap Fastest Lap: Kyle Beard (14.571 seconds)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

COMP Cams Top Performer: Ethan Dotson

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Kyle Beard

Midwest Sheet Metal Top Rookie: Kylan Garner