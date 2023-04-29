Sweetwater, TN – April 28, 2023 – 15-year-old Gavan Boschele from Mooresville, North Carolina held off a talented field of USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and,Great Lakes Super Sprint drivers to park in Victory Lane on night #1 of the 5th annual USCS North vs. South Sprint Car Shootout at I -75 Raceway on Friday night.

The talented teenager inherited the point from Tyler Rankin and Morgan Havener, who both left the track surface under caution, almost simultaneously, while running in first and second positions because of flat tires.

Their misfortunes placed Boshele on the point with 15 Laps to go. He proceeded to hold off Plymouth, Indiana’s Zane Devault and Liepsic, Ohio racer Chase Dunham.

Dunham managed to take the lead from the USCS Rookie of the Year contender for a lap before Boschele raced back under him to make the winning pass and held on to race under the flagstand first to see the checkers wave after 25-Laps.

Devault grabed the runner-up spot back from Dunham who finished in the final podium spot.

Parma Michigan driver, Brad Lamberson charged from his nineteenth starting position to finish fourth while garnering the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hardcharger Award. Sprint Car veteran, Dustin Daggett from Grand Ledge, Michigan rou dedicated out the top five.

2019 GLSS Champion, Phil Gressman from Clyde, Ohio led the next group in sixth followed by defending GLSS Champion, Max Stambaughfrom Elida, Ohio in seventh place.

2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi was eighth followed by Morgan Havener who changed her flat tire and moved back up to finish ninth and defending USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Champion completed the top ten of the twenty-two car field.

Heat race winners were Gavan Boeschele in the Engler First Heat. Jared Horstman won the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat and Zane Devault closed out the heat race action by winning the DHR Suspension Third Heat. Jared Horstman won the 6-lap Hoosier Speed Dash to secure the K&N Filters Pole Postion for the main event.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and Great Lakes Super Sprints are back in action on Saturday night 4/29 at I-75 Raceway for the USCS North vs South Sprint Car Shootout finale.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and Great Lakes Super Sprints winged sprint car results for the USCS North vs. Sprint Car Shootout on Friday 4/28/2023 at I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN

USCS Outlaw Thunder/GLSS Sprint Cars-22 Entries

Feature 25-Laps

1. 21-Gavan Boschele[6]; 2. 23Z-Zane Devault[5]; 3. 66-Chase Dunham[8]; 4. 27-Brad Lamberson[19]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]; 6. 7C-Phil Gressman[14]; 7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]; 8. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]; 9. 10M-Morgan Turpen Havener[3]; 10. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 11. 46-Ryan Coniam[13]; 12. 16C-Tylar Rankin[2]; 13. 24D-Danny Sams III[12]; 14. 11G-Luke Griffith[16]; 15. 48-Wade Buttrey[10]; 16. 23M-Lance Moss[21]; 17. 0-Brayton Phillips[18]; 18. 7E-Eric Gunderson[20]; 19. 33-Mike Hall[22]; 20. 51X-Matt Linder[15]; 21. (DNF) 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 22. (DNF) 07-Johnny Bridges[17]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[2]; 3. 10M-Morgan Turpen Havener[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[6]; 5. 23Z-Zane Devault[5]; 6. 21-Gavan Boschele[4]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 21-Gavan Boschele[1]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]; 3. 10M-Morgan Turpen Havener[6]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]; 5. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]; 7. 27-Brad Lamberson[7]; 8. 33-Mike Hall[8]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 2. 48-Wade Buttrey[2]; 3. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]; 5. 46-Ryan Coniam[6]; 6. 07-Johnny Bridges[4]; 7. 23M-Lance Moss[1]

DHR Heat 3 8-Laps

1. 23Z-Zane Devault[1]; 2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]; 3. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]; 4. 66-Chase Dunham[7]; 5. 51X-Matt Linder[4]; 6. 0-Brayton Phillips[3]; 7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]