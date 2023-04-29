Home Tennessee I-75 Raceway Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-75 Speedway’s USCS/Great Lake Super Sprints – 4/28/23 TennesseeI-75 RacewaySprint Car & Midget NewsRace Track NewsUSCS Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-75 Speedway’s USCS/Great Lake Super Sprints – 4/28/23 April 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photos by Jim DenHamer 20 photos RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gavan Boschele races to career-first USCS Sprint Car win at I-75 Raceway on Friday David Gravel captures Tri-City Speedway World of Outlaws victory! Rose’s Racing Passion Drives Busy Lifestyle Cannon McIntosh Building on Career Success with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Wet Weather Cancels Crossville; Lake Cumberland and Clarksville Spring Nationals Events STILL ON! Anthony Macri takes High Limit Series win at 34 Raceway! Popular Articles Ebert wins wild USMTS Spring Challenge opener in Webster City jdearing - April 28, 2023 0 If it’s true that “rubbin’ is racin’” then the final seven laps of Thursday’s main event at the Hamilton County Speedway provided some of... Cannon McIntosh Building on Career Success with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets April 27, 2023 Gavan Boschele races to career-first USCS Sprint Car win at I-75... April 29, 2023 Doe Run Raceway Results – 4/28/23 April 29, 2023 Tyler Nicely takes Brownstown Bullring MARS DIRTcar Modified win! April 29, 2023 Daryn Klein, Trey Harris, Troy Medley, Joshua Hawkins & Joey Laws... April 22, 2023 Ricky Thornton Jr. Wires Castrol FloRacing Field at Brownstown April 24, 2023