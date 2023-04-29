By BZ

4/29/23-(Macon, IL) Two weeks ago with the last Macon Speedway racing program, the racers and officials did all they could to get in their show and beat the rain. They did. This past Saturday night, it wasn’t exactly “déjà vu all over again” but it certainly seemed that way.

Precipitation was scheduled just before 9pm and the racing program started earlier than usual in the effort to beat the forthcoming rain. It almost worked. The rains and wind became too much to bear for the dirt track and officials called the night’s racing action with four laps complete during the BIllingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature, the next-to-last feature race of the evening.

Jeremy Nichols was in the lead early when a spinout led to a crushing accident on the backstretch. The rains came and the event was ended. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds feature will be completed next Saturday and the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also run their make-up feature.

For the features that were completed, Dalton Ewing mastered the 1/5th mile once again in the Pro Modifieds. Billy Mason dedicated his Hornet feature win to Becky Hisson who passed away and was buried earlier in the day. Kraig Hughes from Ottawa took the 12-car Vintage Racing of Illinois feature race and Aiden Purdue dominated the 17-car field in the PureMax HART Series Presented by EMi and Bailey Chassis.

Along with the finish-up of the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature make-up, the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds and Hornets will be part of the program along with the CEFCU Kids Club and the return of the Spectator Drags. Gates open at 5pm with the racing action beginning by 7pm.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros

Feature – 1. 37-Aiden Purdue[Clinton, IL]; 2. 43-Parker Perry[North Vernon, IN]; 3. 72H-Hunter Pruitt[Washington, MO]; 4. 40-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 5. 11-Alex Midkiff[Belleville, IL]; 6. 16W-Hunter Walker[Decatur, IL]; 7. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 8. 96-Alex Burgener[Grayville, IL]; 9. 6-Cliff Powell[Hannibal, IL]; 10. 4R-Kameron Romack[Ashmore, IL]

Vintage Racing Of Illinois

K13-Kraig Hughes[Ottawa, IL]; 2. 55-Eric Rebholz[Peru, IL]; 3. 00-Austin Lipe[Compton, IL]; 4. 17-Ed Boudreau[Dwight, IL]; 5. 21B-Matt Ramer[Mendota, IL]; 6. 29-Dylan Davis[Spring Valley, IL]; 7. 39P-Steve Schwemlein[Mendota, IL]; 8. 13-Shawn Schlater[Moro, IL]; 9. 23-George Boltz[Gardner, IL]; 10. (DNF) 47-James Landis[Oreana, IL]

Decatur Building Trades Pro Models

Feature – Postponed to May 6 due to rain

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Feature – Postponed to May 6 due to rain with 4 laps in

DIRTcar Pro Mods

Feature – 1. 27-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 4. 42-Chad Ziegler[Oakwood, IL]; 5. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 6. 1-Chris Erwin[Bement, IL]; 7. X-Gage Lee[Decatur, IL]; 8. (DNF) 360-John Seets III[Brighton, IL]; 9. (DNF) 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 10. (DNF) 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

Feature – 1. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 2. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 3. 20B-Bridget Fulton[Marissa, IL]; 4. 10-Colin Reed[Decatur, IL]; 5. 7-John Bright Jr[Long Creek, IL]; 6. G13-Steve Stine[Stonington, IL]; 7. (DNF) 111-Brandon Justice[Niantic, IL]; 8. (DNF) 2-Casey Eskew[Springfield, IL]; 9. (DNF) 37-Lukas Robison[Sullivan, IL]