Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 40
2
4
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 38
3
2
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 37
4
3
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 36
5
5
 Raymond Eliis (93) 35
6
7
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
6
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
9
 Bryce Terrry(r) (33)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
DNS
8
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 40
2
1
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
2
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
4
 Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.		 36
5
5
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 35
6
6
 Bryce Lequia(r) (21B)
Henrey, Il.		 34
DNS
7
 Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Brandon Bollinger (12)
Kewanee, Il.		 38
3
8
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
15
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 36
5
7
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
6
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
10
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
14
 Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.		 32
9
16
 Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.		 31
10
17
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 30
11
5
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
13
 Lucas Boulton (2.0)
Metamora, Il.		 28
13
19
 Coulter Pierson (216)
Ellisville, Il.		 27
14
20
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 26
15
18
 Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.		 25
16
2
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 24
17
3
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 23
18
11
 Billy Tuckwell(r) (B4)
Springbay, Il.		 22
19
9
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 21
20
12
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
5
 Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.		 36
5
9
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 35
6
13
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 34
7
12
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
11
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
15
 Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.		 31
10
10
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 30
11
18
 Ethin Brown (14B) 29
12
6
 Matthew Quinn (19)
Washington, Il.		 28
13
2
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 27
14
14
 Zachary Wilson (45)
Astoria, Il.		 26
15
8
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 25
DNS
7
 James Silva (93)
Washington, Il.		 0
DNS
16
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 0
DNS
17
 Jeremy Lee (JR25)
Colehester, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.		 40
2
8
 Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.		 38
3
6
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 37
4
4
 Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
7
 Alan Cottom (2m)
Galesburg, Il.		 35
6
3
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
5
 Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.		 33
DNS
2
 Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 40
2
5
 Kaylynn Eskew (4J) 38
3
3
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 37
4
2
 Blake Crebo (24) 36
5
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 35
6
7
 Dylan Krutke (44k)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
4
 Kendyl Faw (89) 33

