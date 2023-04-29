Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|37
|4
|
3
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Raymond Eliis (93)
|35
|6
|
7
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Bryce Terrry(r) (33)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|DNS
|
8
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Bryce Lequia(r) (21B)
Henrey, Il.
|34
|DNS
|
7
|Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (12)
Kewanee, Il.
|38
|3
|
8
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
15
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
14
|Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.
|32
|9
|
16
|Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.
|31
|10
|
17
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Lucas Boulton (2.0)
Metamora, Il.
|28
|13
|
19
|Coulter Pierson (216)
Ellisville, Il.
|27
|14
|
20
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
18
|Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.
|25
|16
|
2
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|24
|17
|
3
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
11
|Billy Tuckwell(r) (B4)
Springbay, Il.
|22
|19
|
9
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
12
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|20
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.
|36
|5
|
9
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|35
|6
|
13
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|30
|11
|
18
|Ethin Brown (14B)
|29
|12
|
6
|Matthew Quinn (19)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
2
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Zachary Wilson (45)
Astoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
8
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|DNS
|
7
|James Silva (93)
Washington, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
16
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Jeremy Lee (JR25)
Colehester, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.
|40
|2
|
8
|Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Alan Cottom (2m)
Galesburg, Il.
|35
|6
|
3
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.
|33
|DNS
|
2
|Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|40
|2
|
5
|Kaylynn Eskew (4J)
|38
|3
|
3
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|37
|4
|
2
|Blake Crebo (24)
|36
|5
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|35
|6
|
7
|Dylan Krutke (44k)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|33