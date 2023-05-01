Bad Boy 98 Next Up on May 5-6 at Batesville Motor Speedway

CONWAY, Ark. (05/01/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models kicks off the month of May with the annual Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway this weekend – Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.

On Friday, May 5 a $5,000-to-win CCSDS program is scheduled, while a $12,000 top prize is up for grabs on Saturday, May 6. The weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday night.

Last weekend saw the series hosting an event on Friday night at Old No. 1 Speedway before Mother Nature won on Saturday at Riverside International Speedway.

Ethan Dotson scored his first-career CCSDS win at Old No. 1 Speedway to mark five different winners in five series’ events thus far in 2023. He joins Logan Martin, Garrett Alberson, Cade Dillard, and Kyle Beard as winners on the tour this season.

Sixty-eight drivers have entered at least one CCSDS event early in the 2023 campaign.

Heading into the upcoming weekend’s Batesville Motor Speedway doubleheader, Kyle Beard is the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series standings with a 10-point advantage over Hunter Rasdon. Billy Moyer Jr. is 26 points out of the top spot with Morgan Bagley 32 markers removed from the lead in fourth, and Timothy Culp in fifth, just 41 points back from Beard. Cade Dillard, B.J. Robinson, Jon Kirby, Brian Rickman, Kylan Garner, Jon Mitchell, Jarrett Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Chris Hawkins, Chance Mann, Joe Sheddan, Rick Rickman, Brandon Brzozowski, and Austin Theiss round out the current Top 20 in the standings.

Missouri’s Kylan Garner leads the way in the Midwest Sheet metal Rookie of the Year battle over Jarret Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Chance Mann, Joe Sheddan, and Brandon Brzozowski.

An Open Practice Session is scheduled on Thursday, May 4 with pit admission $20.

Accompanying Friday’s action will be Hobby Stocks, Arkansas Factory Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Young Guns, while Saturday’s show will include IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and Arkansas Factory Stocks.

The pit gate open at 4 p.m. CT each day with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. each day. On Friday hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. and racing action at 8:00 p.m. Saturday will see hot laps at 7:15 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday grandstand admission is $25 for ages 15-and-up with kids (ages 10-14) $5 and children (ages 9-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is:

Left Front: Hoosier 1300 or harder

Right Front, Left Rear, Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT3, Hoosier LM30

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .