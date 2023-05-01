1 MONTH ALERT: Illinois Triple Header Weekend on Tap in June at Tri-City, Wayne County

GRANITE, IL (May 1, 2023) – June will bring the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota back to Illinois for three straight nights of racing.

First, the Series will make its debut at Tri-City Speedway, in Granite City, IL, on Thursday, June 1, before venturing to Wayne County Speedway, in Wayne County, IL, for back-to-back nights of racing, June 2-3. All three nights will pay $4,000 to win.

It’ll be the first triple header weekend for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets this year, leaving no room for error in the championship battle – currently occupied by Kyle Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Jade Avedisian, Landon Brooks and Gavin Miller.

What you need to know:

TRI-CITY, JUNE 1

Track:

3/8-mile track in Granite City, IL

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

WAYNE COUNTY (IL), JUNE 2-3

Track:

1/5-mile track in Wayne County, IL

Times (CT):

TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch all three nights of racing live on DIRTVision.