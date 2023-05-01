Unprecedented $200,000 purse up for grabs on a Monday Night

SILVER BAY, Minn. (May 1, 2023) — Following up the massive success of the XR Super Series season opening Spring Thaw 100 at Volunteer Speedway, officials at XR Events have combined series dates and will sanction a now $100,000-to-win, $200,000 purse, one day event at Kokomo Speedway on June 12, 2023, dubbed “The 100K Upgrade.”

“As we continue to grow as a product we will make adjustments along the way we feel are beneficial to the racers, teams, and fans,” added XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “We are in a unique position to do so as a supplemental series to major touring and national events. The XR Super Series will continue to create affordable and exciting entertainment with some of the biggest names in the sport, at the track and online.”

In addition, a date has been added to the All-Tech Raceway on October 26, 2023 making this event a three day extravaganza with $600,000 at stake ($300,000 in purse and $300,000 in points fund money). The Florida Championship 100 will put an exclamation point on the sophomore season of the XR Super Series with a 100 Lap, $100,000-to-WIN finale on October 28.