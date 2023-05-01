BATAVIA, Ohio (May 1, 2023) – A trio of thrilling events await the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this week in Ohio and Kentucky.

Every action-packed night includes a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and their respective A-Mains.

The epic tripleheader kicks off at Atomic Speedway on Thursday, May 4 for the monumental return of The Night the Stars Come Out. For the first time in history, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions will converge at the 3/8-mile oval. The ground pounding Lucas Oil Late Models will battle for a $12,000 top prize while the edge of your seat thrills of the Tezos All Star 410 Springs will be vying for a $10,000 winner’s check.

Atomic Speedway is located at 2535 Blain Highway in Waverly, Ohio – just off S.R. 23 six miles south of Chillicothe. The pit gate will open at 12:00 PM (noon) ET, with the general admission gate opening at 2:00 PM ET. On track action will get underway at 5:00 PM ET. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/3176/tickets/1327149 or can be purchased at the gate on race day. For more information, please visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

The 19th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial takes place at “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring” on Friday, boasting a $12,000 payday. Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, will also have Crate Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Hobby Stocks in competition on Friday night.

Ponderosa Speedway is located at 365 Phillips Lane in Junction City, Kentucky. The gates will open at 3:00PM ET with Hot laps beginning at 7:00PM ET. For more information about Ponderosa Speedway, visit www.ponderosaspeedway.net.

On Saturday, May 6, teams will trek north to chase a $15,000 top prize in the 37th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Modifieds will compete for $1,500-to-win and the Crate Late Models will battle it out for $1,000-to-win. The pit gate will open at 2:00PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 5:30PM ET. Hot laps will begin at 7:00PM ET to kick off the on-track action.

Florence Speedway is located in Northern Kentucky off Interstate 71/75, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio. Take KY exit 180 off I-71/75; west on US 42, nine miles to the track on the left. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://florencesp.webtix.co or onsite the day of the event. For other information concerning Florence Speedway, visit www.florencespeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is atop the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings, followed by Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Overton. Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran round out the top five in the championship point standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event Purses:

Atomic Speedway – May 4: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Ponderosa Speedway – May 5: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Florence Speedway – May 6: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Atomic Speedway – May 4:

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Ponderosa Speedway – May 5:

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Florence Speedway – May 6:

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.