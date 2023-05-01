WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Third Annual Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder on Tap for World of Outlaws Late Models

The event boasts a $264,000 overall purse, paying $50,000 to the winner of Saturday’s finale

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI – May 1, 2023 – For the third straight season, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will begin May on the banks of the Mississippi River with a trip to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI.

Three nights of epic dirt Late Model action await the Series at the Dairyland Showdown on May 4-6, boasting an overall weekend purse of $264,000.

On Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, drivers will battle in split-field, 25-lap, $5,000-to-win Features, accumulating points each night.

Those points will set the Heat Race lineups on Saturday, May 6, as drivers chase down the second $50,000-to-win payday of the season in a 75-lap Feature.

USRA Modifieds will join the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models each night.

It’s not just racing on tap at this year’s Dairyland Showdown. There are also off-track events throughout the weekend. Fans can enjoy a golf tournament on Friday, May 5, along with participating in a cornhole tournament and wine tour on Saturday, May 6.

For more information, visit www.mississippithunderspeedway.com.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3UWU7Vv

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here’s a look at what to keep an eye on this weekend at Mississippi Thunder:

The Thunderous Five: Since the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models started racing at Mississippi Thunder in 2021, there’s been five different winners in five races.

Four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard and current Series points leader Chris Madden scored a win in 2021, while Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, and 2018 Series champion Mike Marlar earned a victory in 2022.

If the trend of no repeat winners continues this weekend, there could be 10 straight different World of Outlaws winners at the Fountain City, WI oval, with five chances to win this weekend.

Sheppard enters the weekend with momentum after scoring his first win of 2023, and first in a Longhorn chassis.

Keeping Pace With “Smokey”: Madden leads the points standings after six races entering the 2023 edition of the Dairyland Showdown. And this weekend, he returns to a track he’s found success at.

Along with his win, the Gray Court, SC driver hasn’t finished outside of the top five at Mississippi Thunder.

“Smokey’s” early season consistency earned him an 18-point lead over Kyle Bronson with three top fives and five top 10s.

Bronson’s consistency has allowed him to keep pace with Madden, earning a top five and four top 10s, including his first podium at 411 Motor Speedway.

However, Mississippi Thunder is uncharted territory for the Brandon, FL driver, as he’s never raced at the track in World of Outlaws competition.

A Sense of Familiarity: Ryan Gustin is off to his best World of Outlaws CASE Late Models start of his career, currently tied for third with Brian Shirley—26 points behind Madden.

“The Reaper” has succeeded in a Late Model at Mississippi Thunder, as he’s only finished outside the top 10 once in five races. But he’s also succeeded at the track in a Modified.

Gustin has five USMTS victories at the track and has more experience there than any other World of Outlaws regular.

Larson Land: Other than the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway, Mississippi Thunder is the closest the Series races to Brent Larson’s Lake Elmo, MN home.

It’s also the site of one of his best career finishes.

He held on for second during the first World of Outlaws Feature at the track in 2021 after Sheppard passed him late in the race.

Larson has a top five and two top 10s in five races at the track.

A win close to home would be his first career Series triumph.

WHEN AND WHERE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI on May 4-6

ABOUT THE TRACK

Mississippi Thunder Speedway is a 3/8-mile, high-banked track

ONLINE

Mississippi Thunder Speedway: www.mississippithunder.com

TRACK RECORD

Mississippi Thunder Speedway:

13.441 by Dennis Erb Jr. on 5/5/22

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models travel to the Northeast for the first time in 2023 with stops at Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, PA on Friday, May 19, before heading to Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, PA on Saturday, May 20. Then, the Series returns to Stateline Speedway in Busti, NY on Monday, May 23.

Feature Winners: (5 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (22 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (11 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Carson Ferguston, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

PODIUM FINISHES (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (6 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (4 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Tanner English, Benton, KY-41 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-15

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-15 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-6

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature