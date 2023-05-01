LOLMDS Tripleheader Awaits

ST. MARYS, Ohio (05/01/23) – Tyler Erb etched his name into the winner’s column for the second time in 2023 with a Friday night triumph at the Brownstown Bullring. The $5,000 Midwest Auto Racing Series (MARS) Super Late Model win came behind the wheel of his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / Sani-Weld Inc. / Base Racing Fuel / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“Had a solid night at the (Brownstown) Bullring on Friday and got the ‘W” and had a solid run in the feature going at Fairbury (Speedway) on Saturday until we broke,” Erb said. “Looking forward to finally getting back to Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) action this coming weekend. Thanks to everybody who supports us.”

With the tripleheader swing with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) axed by wet weather, Tyler Erb took his Best Performance Motorsports No. 1 Super Late Model into battle with the MARS Late Models on Friday evening at Brownstown (Ill.) Bullring for the Diggin’ Dirt 40.

Drawing 37 Late Models for the tour opener, Erb claimed the fast-time honors in qualifying with a blistering 12.830-second lap before placing first in his heat race.

Turning back a charging Brandon Sheppard in the final circuits of the feature, Tyler rolled to his second win of the 2023 season, which came ahead of Sheppard, Shannon Babb, Brian Shirley, and Jason Feger. He earned $5,000 for his second-career MARS triumph.

For another $5,000-to-win program on Saturday evening at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway, Tyler followed up the second-fastest lap in his time trial group with a second-place finish in his heat.

Rolling off seventh for the A-Main, Erb was sidelined on the 19th circuit with mechanical woes, cutting his weekend short.

Full results from the events are available at www.MARSRacingSeries.com.

Tyler now looks ahead to a tripleheader with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this Thursday – Saturday. Action opens with the $10,000-to-win Buckeye Spring 50 program at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio) on Thursday night before sliding into Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) on Friday evening for the $12,000-to-win, 19th annual John Bradshaw Memorial. The weekend draws to a close on Saturday evening with the $15,000-to-win 37th annual Ralph Latham Memorial.

Tyler is 12th in the latest series standings.

For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: First Class Septic, Roberts Bee Company, Bulk Material Lift, Base Race Fuels, Anthony’s Pizza, Sani-Weld Inc., Penske Shocks, Race Ranch, Go Lithium, Allstar Performance, Precision Racing Components, PRO FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Farm of Marcelles, Day Motorsports, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Powers Performance, Heath Lawson Photography, Swift Springs, Walker Performance Filtration, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Rocket Chassis, Central Coast Tires, R&R Design, KBC Graphics and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

