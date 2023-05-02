CONCORD, NC (May 2, 2023) – CBS is bringing fans inside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series with a one-hour special on Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. (ET)

World of Outlaws: The Good, The Young, and The Dirty will be a documentary-style show that follows seasoned veterans, rookies and many in between as they prepare for the most grueling schedule in motorsports – an 80-plus race schedule across the country from February to November.

While the show will feature many stars of the Sprint Car series, a focus will be on 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz, 2022 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year Spencer Bayston and current rookie contender Giovanni Scelzi as they give fans an in-depth look at their life with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

The show will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET), May 7, marking the World of Outlaws’ second time on the main CBS network. Fans can also look forward to prerecorded airings of World of Outlaws events on CBS Sports Network throughout the year.