1 MONTH ALERT: Triple Header Weekend to Feature 3 Tracks in 3 Days, June 1-3

FARMER CITY, IL (May 2, 2023) – When the calendar turns to June, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will venture to three tracks in three days.

First, the Series will make its highly anticipated return to Farmer City Raceway for the Farmer City Showdown on Thursday, June 1. Then, the Series will venture to Granite City, IL to compete at Tri-City Speedway – owned by Gordy Gundaker’s parents – on Friday, June 2, before making its first return in 16 years to Paducah International Raceway on Saturday, June 3.

With each race the purse gets bigger and bigger as the week goes on. Drivers will go wheel to wheel for a $10,000 payday at Farmer City. Then, a $12,000 top prize will be on the line at Tri-City Raceway. They’ll cap off the week with $15,000 up for grabs to the winner at Paducah.

What you need to know:

FARMER CITY, JUNE 1

Track:

1/4-mile in Farmer City, IL

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2021- Mike Spatola on April 2; Bobby Pierce on April 3

2019 – Brian Shirley on April 5; Brandon Sheppard on April 6

2017 – Brandon Sheppard on March 31; Brian Shirley on April 1

2016 – Josh Richards on April 2, 3

2015 – Scott Bloomquist on April 17; Brandon Sheppard on April 18

2014 – Shannon Babb on April 26

2013 – Billy Moyer on April 6

2012 – Jimmy Mars on March 31

2010 – Billy Moyer on April 10

2009 – Shane Clanton on April 4

2008 – Billy Moyer on April 5

2007 – Shannon Babb on April 27

2006 – Billy Moyer on Aug. 14

TRI-CITY, JUNE 2

Track:

3/8-mile in Granite City, IL

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:

2021- Bobby Pierce on June 3

2004- Darrell Lanigan on Aug. 1

PADUCAH, JUNE 3

Track:

3/8-mile in Paducah, KY

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:

2007 – Steve Francis on Sept. 14

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch all three races live on DIRTVision.