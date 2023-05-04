WHEATLAND, MO. (May 4, 2023) – Due to a weather forecast of rain beginning before race time and continuing throughout the night, the Thursday Night Madness program at Lucas Oil Speedway has been canceled.

The POWRi Midwest Mods, POWRi Pure Stocks and USRA Tuners were on the special program schedule.

“It’s hard to cancel an event when its not raining, but to save racers and fans from driving all the way here to get rained out, we are making the difficult decision to cancel,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “It’s not worth the risk. So we are going to cancel today’s event.”

Lucas Oil Speedway is scheduled to resume racing on Saturday night with the 12th annual Impact Signs Awnings Wraps Open Wheel Showdown. A tripleheader of action is scheduled with two Winged Sprint divisions combining for one show as the ASCS Warrior Region and the ASCS Sooner Region.

Two divisions of non-winged cars also will be competing as the POWRi WAR Sprints and the POWRi National Midget Series make their annual spring visits to Wheatland.

Pits gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with spectator gates at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing at 7:05.

Open Wheel Showdown Admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60

Pit Pass – $45

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers pannounced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com