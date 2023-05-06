Belleville, IL. (5/5/23) Alex Midkiff would secure his first career victory with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool in the Mid-State Nationals at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex after leading every lap in an action-packed Friday Night.

Entering a stout field of POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro competitors, Riley Kreisel would clock overall quick-time in hot laps with a 12.678-second lap as Alex Midkiff and Dylan Kadous each earned heat racing victories with Midkiff earning the night’s high-point qualifier accolade.

Securing the front for the full twenty-lap feature, Alex Midkiff would not be denied victory while claiming his inaugural career league win in an intense and action-packed feature. Staying in the hunt for the front Dylan Kadous would result in a runner-up finish from starting third as Kale Drake would finalize the podium placement after hard charging through the field from starting eleventh.

“I came here for double duty; I hate what happened earlier with the midget but I’m happy to be here right now. I knew it was going to be bottom dominate and I just had to hold my ground because Dylan was going to be there if I left the room,” said a victorious Alex Midkiff in the SSMC winners circle ceremony.

Jackson Frisbie would place fourth as Trey Schleicher would advance a pair of positions to round out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the Mid-State Nationals.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 5/5/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 19K-Riley Kreisel(12.678)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 11-Alex Midkiff

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 12K-Dylan Kadous

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 11-Alex Midkiff

Super Clean Hard Charger: 26K-Kale Drake

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 11-Alex Midkiff

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Alex Midkiff[1]; 2. 12K-Dylan Kadous[3]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[11]; 4. 38-Jackson Frisbie[5]; 5. 48S-Trey Schleicher[7]; 6. 32L-Brian Lunsford[8]; 7. 21C-Carter Holt[6]; 8. 32K-Kyran Keith[4]; 9. 3C-Hunter Creason[9]; 10. 12M-Tomy Moreau[14]; 11. 21-Michael Cawvey[10]; 12. 27W-Matthew Watkins[2]; 13. 20-Anthony Salmons[12]; 14. 101-Tobias Midkiff[15]; 15. (DNS) 12-Riley Kreisel; 16. (DNS) 4-Chris DiBart.

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Alex Midkiff[4]; 2. 38-Jackson Frisbie[2]; 3. 27W-Matthew Watkins[7]; 4. 32K-Kyran Keith[8]; 5. 21-Michael Cawvey[3]; 6. 26K-Kale Drake[5]; 7. 12M-Tomy Moreau[6]; 8. (DNS) 4-Chris DiBart.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12K-Dylan Kadous[2]; 2. 21C-Carter Holt[1]; 3. 32L-Brian Lunsford[3]; 4. 3C-Hunter Creason[5]; 5. 48S-Trey Schleicher[8]; 6. 20-Anthony Salmons[4]; 7. 12-Riley Kreisel[7]; 8. 101-Tobias Midkiff[6].

