(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Carson Ferguson, of Lincolnton, North Carolina, stretched out his current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series point lead with a victory on Friday at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina! Carson topped the 27 car field during the qualifying session to earn Fast Time honors and the pole position for the 40-lap feature. After narrowly edging past early race leader Will Roland to lead lap five, Carson grabbed the point for good on lap thirteen. The defending Spring Nationals Champion beat his nearest competition by 0.707 seconds to reach victory lane at the “Tiger Pit” and bag the $7,553 first place prize.

The all-time winningest driver in series history – Dale McDowell – advanced from his fourth starting spot to finish in the runner-up position. Kenny Collins, who currently sits third in the latest series point standings, started third and finished third to round out the podium. Tenth starting Benji Hicks streaked to a strong fourth place effort, while outside polesitter Will Roland – who led on two different occasions for a total of eleven circuits – held on to finish fifth.

“I didn’t think (Will) Roland was going to move down the track like that,” said Ferguson in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane when asked about the winning pass. “A few laps before that, I about ran right into the back of him. I threw a hail mary up on the top (in turns one and two) and it stuck for me. This win is awesome, I just have to thank Donald and Gena Bradsher, Wesley Page, and everyone that believed in me. All of our great sponsors, it takes everyone coming together on this deal to make it work and I’m very appreciative!”

Now a two-time career Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series winner, Carson Ferguson drove a Paylor Motorsports #93 Longhorn Chassis with sponsorship in part coming from Hoopaugh Grading Company, Night Owl National Contractors, WP Racing Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, John Page Racing, Tribble Electric, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Bilstein Shocks, Live Oak Family Dentistry, and Allstar Performance.

Only three caution flags slowed the action tonight at the 1/4-mile Brasstown bullring. A multi-car incident triggered the first yellow flag on lap three, while Galen Robinson slowed to draw the second caution on lap ten. The third and final stoppage came on lap 36 when Jamie Oliver slowed with a flat right rear tire.

A total of 27 Super Late Model competitors signed into the Tri-County Race Track pit area tonight to do battle in the sixth round of the rain-plagued Spring Nationals miniseries. Kenny Collins started off the evening by laying down the quick lap during hot laps to earn the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award. Carson Ferguson then captured Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying before Josh Henry and Brent Dixon picked up wins in the pair of consolation events. Series provisionals were awarded to Ross Bailes and Brian Nuttall, Jr., while Kaede Loudy was granted an emergency provisional to start shotgun on the field.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will be a visit to the historic Rome Speedway on Saturday, May 6 for a $10,053 to win throwdown. Previous series winners at the Rome, Georgia speedplant include Casey Roberts (’15), Jonathan Davenport (’16), Dale McDowell (’17), Donald McIntosh (’19), and Tyler Millwood (’21). In addition to the Super Late Models making their return to Rome, the Limited Late Model ($2,000 to win), 604 Late Model ($1,500 to win), 602 Late Model ($1,200 to win), Econo ($400 to win), Stinger ($300 to win), and Open Wheel ($400 to win) divisions are also in action.

The pit gates will swing open tomorrow at 3:00pm, while the grandstands will open starting at 5:00pm. Hot laps will take to the racetrack at 6:30pm and racing will begin promptly at 7:00pm. Grandstand admission is $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for youth ages 9-17, and FREE for those children ages 8 and under. Admission into the tailgate area will be $35.00 for adults, $10.00 for youth ages 9-17, and FREE for children ages 8 and under. A pit pass will be $45.00 for adults, $15.00 for youth ages 6-10, and FREE for children ages 5 and under.

Rome Speedway is located at 1933 Chulio Road SE in Rome, Georgia. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 706-235-2541 or log onto their official website at www.RaceRomeSpeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 6 Race Summary

Friday, May 5, 2023

Tri-County Race Track – Brasstown, North Carolina

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(1) Carson Ferguson $7,553 (4) Dale McDowell $3,500 (3) Kenny Collins $2,000 (10) Benji Hicks $1,500 (2) Will Roland $1,200 (5) Gavin Cowan $900 (21) Ross Bailes $700 (7) Haiden Cowan $650 (8) David Payne $600 (14) David McCoy $575 (9) Chuck Southard $550 (23) Kaede Loudy $115 (17) Jamie Oliver $530 (22) Brian Nuttall, Jr. $520 (13) Johnny Gulizia $510 (15) Caden Mullinax $500 (11) Josh Henry $500 (6) Galen Robinson $500 (18) Chase Walls $500 (12) Brent Dixon $500 (16) Shawn Chastain $500 (19) Dante Curtis $500 (20) Floyd Self $500

Entries: 27

Lap Leaders: Will Roland (Laps 1-4), Carson Ferguson (Lap 5), Will Roland (Laps 6-12), Carson Ferguson (Laps 13-40)

Cautions: 3

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Kenny Collins 12.367

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Carson Ferguson 12.367

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Carson Ferguson 12.367, Kenny Collins, Gavin Cowan, Haiden Cowan, Chuck Southard

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Will Roland 12.405, Dale McDowell, Galen Robinson, David Payne, Benji Hicks

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Josh Henry, 2. Johnny Gulizia, 3. Caden Mullinax, 4. Jamie Oliver, 5. Dante Curtis, 6. Brian Nuttall, Jr. (DNS), 7. Glenn Barnett (DNS), 8. Ross Bailes (DNS)

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Brent Dixon, 2. David McCoy, 3. Shawn Chastain, 4. Chase Walls, 5. Floyd Self, 6. Kaede Loudy, 7. Jordan Koehler (DNS), 8. Payton Freeman (DNS), 9. Drew Deaver (DNS)

Series Provisionals: Ross Bailes, Brian Nuttall, Jr.

Emergency Provisional: Kaede Loudy

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1138 Ross Bailes – 1108 Kenny Collins – 1078 Haiden Cowan – 1060 Caden Mullinax – 945 David McCoy – 935 Will Roland – 775 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706 Brandon Overton – 665 Sam Seawright – 625 Mike Marlar – 613 Cla Knight – 593 Austin Horton – 554 Chuck Southard – 510

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

