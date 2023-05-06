May 6, 2023 – A last-minute decision by Jordan Goldesberry paid off as the Springfield, Illinois driver picked up his second-career Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series victory at Highland Speedway.

Goldesberry rolled off from the second starting spot alongside polesitter Gage Montgomery. Taking the lead on lap two, Goldesberry led until the checkers fell on the 25-Lap affair. Gage Montgomery comfortably held onto second, while a four car battle ensued for the third spot. Corbin Gurley muscled from his seventh starting spot to finish third, ahead of Joe B. Miller and Logan Faucon.

The race was slowed twice for two separate incidents, a 360-degree spin for Shane O’Banion and Paul Nienhiser who made contact with the turn four wall, resulting in a DNF.

Trevin Littleton and Gage Montgomery picked up heat race wins at the Madison County oval.

The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series returns to action on June 2 at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

16 entries

410 SPRINTS – WINGED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]; 4. 31-Joe B Miller[8]; 5. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]; 6. 14-Tim Estenson[10]; 7. 1T-Trevin Littleton[3]; 8. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[6]; 9. 42-Preston Perlmutter[14]; 10. 6-Corey Nelson[13]; 11. 40-Van Gurley Jr[5]; 12. 97-Scotty Milan[11]; 13. 33$-Shane O’Banion[12]; 14. 35-Tyler Robbins[16]; 15. 83B-Jeff Beasley[15]; 16. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[9]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1T-Trevin Littleton[1]; 2. 40-Van Gurley Jr[2]; 3. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]; 4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[8]; 5. 31-Joe B Miller[7]; 6. 33$-Shane O’Banion[3]; 7. 6-Corey Nelson[5]; 8. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]; 2. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[2]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]; 4. 14-Tim Estenson[4]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[7]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 7. 42-Preston Perlmutter[5]; 8. 83B-Jeff Beasley[8]