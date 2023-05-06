Belleville, IL. (5/6/23) Karter Sarff would sweep the night at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Friday Night to capture his second career victory with the POWRi National & West Midget League, in a thrilling thirty-lap feature event.

Early SSMC competition with twenty-three POWRi National and West Midget League entrants would see Shannon McQueen start things off in a quick hot-lap time of 11.962 as Andrew Felker, Jacob Denney, and Karter Sarff each earned heat racing wins.

Setting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Karter Sarff and front-row counterpart Andrew Felker each jockeying for positions as the green flag flew with Sarff gaining the slight advantage on the opening lap as Felker, Jacob Denney, Xavier Doney, and Mitchell Davis were all found racing inside the top five.

Battling intently for the full thirty-lap feature would find Karter Sarff leading the first dozen laps with a smooth high line running Jacob Denney briefly overtaking Karter for the front of the field as Andrew Felker continued to cling tightly to the leading pair.

Finding the faster line and smoothest surfaces after a late race restart would witness Karter Sarff drive back to the point position after Denney would jump the cushion off turn four in an epic campaign for the lead.

Holding the prized placement until the checkers waved would find Karter Sarff clinch his first POWRi National Midget League feature victory of 2023 to notch his second career league win in an instant classic event at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

“What an awesome race, it was aggressive but clean and I knew I had to figure something out quickly after that restart. After Jacob got by me when I was on the bottom as the leader there isn’t a lot you can do with him finding the high side,” said an elated Karter Sarff in the Sweet Springs victory lane ceremony. Adding, “I wasn’t going to lead the first twenty laps and lose it on the final ten, thanks again to Jacob and Andrew for running a great, clean race; I owe this win to everyone on the team that makes this whole thing happen.”

Leading late and battling determinedly, Jacob Denney would valiantly place a solid runner-up as Andrew Felker would round out the podium placements while being in contention for the feature victory all thirty laps.

Hunting for the front would witness Corbin Rueschenberg finish fourth as Jake Andreotti would hard-charge past nine other competitors to round out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Friday Night.

POWRi National & West Midget League | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | 5/5/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 7-Shannon McQueen(11.962)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 25-Jacob Denney

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 21K-Karter Sarff

Super Clean Hard Charger: 25M-Jake Andreotti(+9)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney[3]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 5. 25M-Jake Andreotti[14]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler[9]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]; 8. 3N-Xavier Doney[6]; 9. 7-Shannon McQueen[12]; 10. 97K-Cooper Williams[16]; 11. 71E-Mariah Ede[8]; 12. 51X-Joe Walker[17]; 13. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 14. 23-Ashton Thompson[20]; 15. 11J-Todd Jackson[19]; 16. 44-Branigan Roark[11]; 17. 00-Talin Turner[15]; 18. 31K-Kyle Beilman[13]; 19. 60E-Mark Billings[18]; 20. 7D-Michelle Decker[22]; 21. 31X-Alex Midkiff[21]; 22. (DNS) 19K-Riley Kreisel; 23. (DNS) 89-Todd McVay.

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 2. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile[5]; 4. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]; 5. 51X-Joe Walker[1]; 6. 00-Talin Turner[8]; 7. 23-Ashton Thompson[3]; 8. (DNS) 89-Todd McVay.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 3N-Xavier Doney[1]; 3. 19K-Riley Kreisel[2]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]; 5. 25M-Jake Andreotti[6]; 6. 97K-Cooper Williams[8]; 7. 11J-Todd Jackson[5]; 8. 31X-Alex Midkiff[7].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 2. 56-Mitchell Davis[1]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler[3]; 4. 31K-Kyle Beilman[4]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 6. 60E-Mark Billings[2]; 7. (DNS) 7D-Michelle Decker.

Next up the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will see action at the annual trip to Lucas Oil Showdown on Saturday, May 6th for the twelfth running of the Open Wheel Showdown. Catch all the action LIVE on www.S2FTV.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.